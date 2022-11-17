The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Denmark" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Denmark's healthcare market to be driven by the country's vision of modernizing hospital infrastructure for a sustainable future.
As of 2021-22, Denmark has about 56 public and 58 private healthcare facilities including imaging centers spread throughout the five regions. About 11 hospitals in the country provide tertiary care services. The Danish healthcare system has observed a significant reform over the past decade including nationwide expansion and restructuring of hospitals to ensure access to modern healthcare services. This includes strengthening of primary care services, use of advanced technologies and construction of speciality hospitals.
With reference to adoption of electronic health records, Denmark has a relatively mature implementation. The five regions within Denmark have centrally purchased their EMR solutions for use across its primary and secondary healthcare facilities and are under the process of implementation.
According to this HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Denmark, one of the major opportunities for the medical device manufacturers includes construction and expansion of 16 hospitals at a cost of EUR 6.4 billion which consists of seven new national hospitals and nine expansion projects. Out of the EUR 6.4 billion, EUR 0.9 billion has been earmarked for procurement of advanced medical devices and information technology. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.
The dataset will allow users to understand in-depth the hospital-level insights in terms of personnel, medical equipment installed base, and departmental maturity. For example, the overall penetration of Cath Labs in secondary care hospitals is found to be less than 15% indicating a potential growth area for medical device manufacturers. In addition, the public secondary care hospitals in the country have less than 30% penetration in terms of advanced diagnostic imaging equipment such as PET-CT and SPECT.
Executive Summary:
Report Description Details Excel Sheet Deliverable
This HospeTrack is the largest database of hospital level medical equipment installed base data, currently available on the market.
It covers 48 countries with more added each quarter. The data is run through an update cycle each year.
Denmark:
The Denmark Total Hospital Medical IB Mapping report was updated in 2022 and includes over 114 hospitals and imaging centers from the country with their health infrastructure detailed out.
Contents:
1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital
- Monitoring Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines
- Surgical: C-Arms
- Cardio: Echocardiography, Cath Labs
- Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT, Gamma Camera, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines, DEXA
- Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators
- Renal: Dialysis Machine
- Radiation Therapy: LINAC, Cobalt-60
- Hospital IT: PACS, EMR
2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital
- 13 care areas tracked for each hospital
- General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Nephrology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report
3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital
- Total number of doctors by hospital
- Total number of Radiologists by hospital
- Total number of Cardiologists by hospital
- Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital
- Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons by hospital
4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data
- Total bed size of a hospital
- Number of ICU beds by hospital
- Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital
- Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital
- Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available
- Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available
5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals
- Hospitals by ownership type public and private
- Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital Regional hospitals, Wilayat hospitals, Local hospitals, Private hospitals and Imaging centers
- Chart and map based on level of care Primary, secondary and tertiary care
6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps
- 114 hospitals and Imaging centers in Denmark listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code
- Contact numbers available for 95% of the hospitals
- Website links mentioned for hospital where available
7. Estimate Market Potential of Equipment in the Country
