Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Corp Aquires An 80% Interest In Silviculture Systems Corp. To Accelerate Reforesstation Efforts In South America

CASTLEGAR, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) Karbon-X has worked closely with Silviculture Systems Corp and 4EverForest since early 2022 to develop a strategic reforestation plan to fund tree planting initiatives in the Chiquitania Region of South America. Karbon-X and Silviculture Systems Corp signed an agreement on Nov 15th 2022 for Karbon-X to acquire an 80% interest in the company.

Silviculture Systems Corp will continue their operations in Bolivia under their brand and local staff from the region will be maintained. The purchase will provide capital needed for the expansion of their existing tree planting efforts and will result in the planting of over 5 Million Dipteryx Alata (Baru Nut Trees) tress in the next years.

Planting trees assists in combating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and releasing oxygen back into it. Trees provide essential products and services such as oxygen, clean air, food, water and shade. They also help prevent soil erosion and provide homes for many wildlife species.

The acquisition will also allow for the development of a bio-char production stream turning the Baru-Nut Husk, traditionally a waste product into marketable charcoal. The projects are actively being reviewed by a carbon offset verification board and will ultimately generate carbon offsets to be sold through the Karbon-X app.

"This strategic acquisition is a milestone event for Karbon-X and accelerates the company's plans on developing projects around the world" said Karbon-X CEO, Chad Clovis.

Visit karbon-x.com to learn more about the company and to be alerted to platform updates and the upcoming app launch.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp is a tech-based carbon marketing company specializing in the sale of carbon offsets to industrial users as well as businesses and everyday people through a mobile APP. The company invests in green projects that have the potential to generate carbon offsets which are then sold on through the mobile APP. Karbon-X provides an opportunity for their online social media community to support projects that are important to them and that positively impact the planet.

About Silvicultural Systems Corp

Silviculture Systems Corp is a for profit organization that manages tree planting initiatives and the development of regenerative agriculture projects in South America.

About 4EverForest

4EverForest is a non-for-profit organization focused on reforestation and regenerative agriculture in South America. These areas have been badly burned, degraded by soil farming and deforested. Through planting Baru trees and other native species, 4everforest works to revitalize and reforest the Chiquitania forest in Bolivia and Brazil. For more information, please visit the 4everforest website at: https://4everforest.org

On behalf of Karbon-X Corp.

Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer & Director

cc@karbon-x.com

+1-778-256-5730

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION.

