Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

17 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 110,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 350.4148 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 354 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 349 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,116,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,974,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2350 351.00 08:54:28 00062215182TRLO0 LSE 2461 351.00 08:54:28 00062215181TRLO0 LSE 2622 351.00 08:54:28 00062215180TRLO0 LSE 2252 350.50 08:58:03 00062215402TRLO0 LSE 266 350.50 08:58:06 00062215408TRLO0 LSE 2278 350.00 08:58:08 00062215409TRLO0 LSE 2244 349.00 08:58:20 00062215418TRLO0 LSE 2274 350.00 09:11:12 00062215962TRLO0 LSE 30000 350.00 09:12:44 00062216017TRLO0 LSE 30 349.50 09:32:48 00062216748TRLO0 LSE 533 349.50 09:32:48 00062216749TRLO0 LSE 452 349.50 09:32:48 00062216750TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 09:32:48 00062216751TRLO0 LSE 807 349.50 09:32:48 00062216752TRLO0 LSE 900 349.50 09:47:43 00062217258TRLO0 LSE 477 349.50 09:47:43 00062217259TRLO0 LSE 215 349.50 09:51:41 00062217435TRLO0 LSE 633 349.50 09:51:41 00062217437TRLO0 LSE 19 349.50 10:50:28 00062219395TRLO0 LSE 1151 349.50 10:50:28 00062219396TRLO0 LSE 190 349.50 10:50:28 00062219397TRLO0 LSE 994 349.50 10:50:28 00062219398TRLO0 LSE 418 349.50 10:58:42 00062219665TRLO0 LSE 1000 349.50 10:58:42 00062219666TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 10:58:42 00062219667TRLO0 LSE 125 349.50 10:58:42 00062219668TRLO0 LSE 2426 350.00 11:51:23 00062221667TRLO0 LSE 551 349.50 11:51:27 00062221670TRLO0 LSE 3475 350.00 12:04:21 00062222182TRLO0 LSE 759 350.50 12:04:21 00062222183TRLO0 LSE 623 350.50 12:04:21 00062222184TRLO0 LSE 2240 350.00 12:04:32 00062222191TRLO0 LSE 10000 350.00 12:06:25 00062222293TRLO0 LSE 2198 350.00 12:40:51 00062223468TRLO0 LSE 909 349.50 13:07:33 00062224704TRLO0 LSE 1055 349.50 13:07:33 00062224705TRLO0 LSE 270 349.50 13:07:33 00062224706TRLO0 LSE 1142 349.50 13:11:39 00062224915TRLO0 LSE 323 349.50 13:11:39 00062224916TRLO0 LSE 759 349.50 13:11:39 00062224917TRLO0 LSE 2906 350.00 14:16:29 00062227177TRLO0 LSE 836 350.00 14:16:31 00062227188TRLO0 LSE 603 350.00 14:16:31 00062227189TRLO0 LSE 1983 350.00 14:33:31 00062227961TRLO0 LSE 2271 350.00 14:35:03 00062228105TRLO0 LSE 1390 350.00 14:36:30 00062228314TRLO0 LSE 1363 350.00 14:36:30 00062228315TRLO0 LSE 824 353.00 15:21:16 00062230528TRLO0 LSE 625 353.00 15:25:31 00062230762TRLO0 LSE 250 353.00 15:25:31 00062230763TRLO0 LSE 125 353.00 15:25:31 00062230764TRLO0 LSE 178 353.00 15:25:31 00062230765TRLO0 LSE 502 353.00 15:25:31 00062230766TRLO0 LSE 125 353.00 15:25:31 00062230767TRLO0 LSE 125 353.00 15:25:31 00062230768TRLO0 LSE 781 353.00 15:25:31 00062230769TRLO0 LSE 125 353.00 15:25:31 00062230770TRLO0 LSE 68 353.00 15:25:31 00062230771TRLO0 LSE 321 353.00 15:25:31 00062230772TRLO0 LSE 500 353.00 15:25:31 00062230773TRLO0 LSE 1628 353.00 15:25:31 00062230774TRLO0 LSE 947 352.50 15:25:35 00062230780TRLO0 LSE 619 352.50 15:25:35 00062230781TRLO0 LSE 102 352.50 15:25:35 00062230782TRLO0 LSE 711 352.50 15:25:35 00062230783TRLO0 LSE 1115 352.50 15:35:32 00062231400TRLO0 LSE 285 352.50 16:03:45 00062232834TRLO0 LSE 47 352.50 16:03:45 00062232835TRLO0 LSE 457 352.50 16:03:45 00062232836TRLO0 LSE 390 352.50 16:03:45 00062232837TRLO0 LSE 875 352.50 16:03:45 00062232838TRLO0 LSE 865 352.50 16:03:45 00062232839TRLO0 LSE 82 352.50 16:04:31 00062232878TRLO0 LSE 121 352.50 16:04:31 00062232879TRLO0 LSE 86 352.50 16:07:46 00062233056TRLO0 LSE 463 352.50 16:07:46 00062233057TRLO0 LSE 376 352.50 16:07:46 00062233058TRLO0 LSE 601 352.50 16:07:46 00062233059TRLO0 LSE 207 352.50 16:07:46 00062233060TRLO0 LSE 551 353.00 16:13:36 00062233366TRLO0 LSE 183 353.00 16:13:36 00062233367TRLO0 LSE 4 353.00 16:13:37 00062233368TRLO0 LSE 453 354.00 16:18:40 00062233680TRLO0 LSE 510 354.00 16:18:40 00062233681TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com