Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
17.11.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 17

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

17 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 110,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 350.4148 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 354 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 349 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,116,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,974,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2350351.00 08:54:2800062215182TRLO0LSE
2461351.00 08:54:2800062215181TRLO0LSE
2622351.00 08:54:2800062215180TRLO0LSE
2252350.50 08:58:0300062215402TRLO0LSE
266350.50 08:58:0600062215408TRLO0LSE
2278350.00 08:58:0800062215409TRLO0LSE
2244349.00 08:58:2000062215418TRLO0LSE
2274350.00 09:11:1200062215962TRLO0LSE
30000350.00 09:12:4400062216017TRLO0LSE
30349.50 09:32:4800062216748TRLO0LSE
533349.50 09:32:4800062216749TRLO0LSE
452349.50 09:32:4800062216750TRLO0LSE
500349.50 09:32:4800062216751TRLO0LSE
807349.50 09:32:4800062216752TRLO0LSE
900349.50 09:47:4300062217258TRLO0LSE
477349.50 09:47:4300062217259TRLO0LSE
215349.50 09:51:4100062217435TRLO0LSE
633349.50 09:51:4100062217437TRLO0LSE
19349.50 10:50:2800062219395TRLO0LSE
1151349.50 10:50:2800062219396TRLO0LSE
190349.50 10:50:2800062219397TRLO0LSE
994349.50 10:50:2800062219398TRLO0LSE
418349.50 10:58:4200062219665TRLO0LSE
1000349.50 10:58:4200062219666TRLO0LSE
500349.50 10:58:4200062219667TRLO0LSE
125349.50 10:58:4200062219668TRLO0LSE
2426350.00 11:51:2300062221667TRLO0LSE
551349.50 11:51:2700062221670TRLO0LSE
3475350.00 12:04:2100062222182TRLO0LSE
759350.50 12:04:2100062222183TRLO0LSE
623350.50 12:04:2100062222184TRLO0LSE
2240350.00 12:04:3200062222191TRLO0LSE
10000350.00 12:06:2500062222293TRLO0LSE
2198350.00 12:40:5100062223468TRLO0LSE
909349.50 13:07:3300062224704TRLO0LSE
1055349.50 13:07:3300062224705TRLO0LSE
270349.50 13:07:3300062224706TRLO0LSE
1142349.50 13:11:3900062224915TRLO0LSE
323349.50 13:11:3900062224916TRLO0LSE
759349.50 13:11:3900062224917TRLO0LSE
2906350.00 14:16:2900062227177TRLO0LSE
836350.00 14:16:3100062227188TRLO0LSE
603350.00 14:16:3100062227189TRLO0LSE
1983350.00 14:33:3100062227961TRLO0LSE
2271350.00 14:35:0300062228105TRLO0LSE
1390350.00 14:36:3000062228314TRLO0LSE
1363350.00 14:36:3000062228315TRLO0LSE
824353.00 15:21:1600062230528TRLO0LSE
625353.00 15:25:3100062230762TRLO0LSE
250353.00 15:25:3100062230763TRLO0LSE
125353.00 15:25:3100062230764TRLO0LSE
178353.00 15:25:3100062230765TRLO0LSE
502353.00 15:25:3100062230766TRLO0LSE
125353.00 15:25:3100062230767TRLO0LSE
125353.00 15:25:3100062230768TRLO0LSE
781353.00 15:25:3100062230769TRLO0LSE
125353.00 15:25:3100062230770TRLO0LSE
68353.00 15:25:3100062230771TRLO0LSE
321353.00 15:25:3100062230772TRLO0LSE
500353.00 15:25:3100062230773TRLO0LSE
1628353.00 15:25:3100062230774TRLO0LSE
947352.50 15:25:3500062230780TRLO0LSE
619352.50 15:25:3500062230781TRLO0LSE
102352.50 15:25:3500062230782TRLO0LSE
711352.50 15:25:3500062230783TRLO0LSE
1115352.50 15:35:3200062231400TRLO0LSE
285352.50 16:03:4500062232834TRLO0LSE
47352.50 16:03:4500062232835TRLO0LSE
457352.50 16:03:4500062232836TRLO0LSE
390352.50 16:03:4500062232837TRLO0LSE
875352.50 16:03:4500062232838TRLO0LSE
865352.50 16:03:4500062232839TRLO0LSE
82352.50 16:04:3100062232878TRLO0LSE
121352.50 16:04:3100062232879TRLO0LSE
86352.50 16:07:4600062233056TRLO0LSE
463352.50 16:07:4600062233057TRLO0LSE
376352.50 16:07:4600062233058TRLO0LSE
601352.50 16:07:4600062233059TRLO0LSE
207352.50 16:07:4600062233060TRLO0LSE
551353.00 16:13:3600062233366TRLO0LSE
183353.00 16:13:3600062233367TRLO0LSE
4353.00 16:13:3700062233368TRLO0LSE
453354.00 16:18:4000062233680TRLO0LSE
510354.00 16:18:4000062233681TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
