Pictured is Mohammed Tayyeb Ahmed at OEG Offshore's HQ in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.



OEG provided Mohammed with an exciting opportunity to work within a fast-paced and varied engineering environment as part of the offshore aviation team.

Mohammed followed a structured placement programme, supervised by OEG Project Engineer, Oliver Moore, putting engineering principles into practice through a variety of project and design engineering processes.

During the placement Mohammed was involved in the design and build of an offshore helicopter refuelling package to CAP 437 standards, for an independent oil and gas producer. The project provided vital exposure to proposal preparation, site visits and vendor witness testing as well as liaising with the client to satisfy their project requirements.

Mohammed said, "My time at OEG Offshore has been brilliant, all the staff members were extremely supportive which helped me to settle in easily. I was extremely fortunate to be working alongside the aviation refuelling department where I actively engaged in various aspects of project engineering, helping me to learn the key responsibilities of the role and enabling me to be more confident in my skills and abilities.

"I would like to thank OEG for providing such a pleasant and invaluable experience, it has been a great company to work for and I wish everyone the best of luck. I am so grateful for this whole experience, and I am looking forward to returning to Robert Gordon University to complete my Masters."

Oliver Moore, Project Engineer, and mentor comments, "Developing and preparing the next generation of graduates for the workplace through work experience initiatives is a terrific way to support the sustainability of the future energy workforce. We look forward to supporting more placement students next year to develop the required skills and experience to set them apart from their peers after graduation.

"Mohammed made a huge contribution during his time at OEG, and the placement has been a positive experience for both parties. We wish Mohammed all the best for his final year of studies."

OEG Offshore also supports several engineering apprenticeship training schemes in their renewables division.





OEG Offshore



