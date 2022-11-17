Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") is pleased to announce that CEO Richard Carleton was named "Capital Markets Advocate of the Year" by the American Trade Association for Cannabis & Hemp ("ATACH") at its Captains of Industry event in Las Vegas on November 16, 2022.

Mr. Carleton was recognized for his efforts to advance the interests of the cannabis and hemp industry in North America's capital markets. He has worked diligently to provide the industry with access to growth capital, increase the level of retail investor access to the securities of these companies, eliminate obstacles to enable more institutional investor participation in them, educate legislators at the state and federal levels in the United States, and represent the industry's interests with the U.S. national securities exchanges. Mr. Carleton is a member of ATACH's Capital Markets Committee and previously received the association's "Captain of Industry" award in 2018.

"It is an honour to be recognized by the cannabis and hemp industry's leading trade association," Mr. Carleton said. "However, there is a great deal of work still to be done before public cannabis and hemp issuers are accorded the same access to North America's public capital markets as other public companies. I am confident that ATACH, supported by so many talented people in one of North America's most dynamic industries, will continue to make progress on these critical issues."

"No one has done more than Richard to advance the industry's success in the capital markets," said Michael Bronstein, President of ATACH. "Through his leadership of the CSE, he has helped many cannabis and hemp companies achieve their public market goals and accelerate the rapid growth of our industry."

About ATACH:

The American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) is the leading United States 501(c)(6) cannabis industry trade organization promoting the expansion and protection of legal sales of cannabis and hemp for industrial, medical, and adult use.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

