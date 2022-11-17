Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks to Present at the Benchmark Company's Discovery Conference

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company, today announced that Brian Linscott, Harte Hanks' Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benchmark Company's 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Harte Hanks is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Harte Hanks, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM, among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor Relations Contact:

FNK IR

Rob Fink or Tom Baumann

(646) 809-4048 / (646) 349-6641

HHS@fnkir.com

