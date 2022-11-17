Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JCE7 ISIN: US4161962026 Ticker-Symbol: HHK1 
Frankfurt
17.11.22
08:02 Uhr
10,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HARTE-HANKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARTE-HANKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.11.2022 | 22:08
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks to Present at the Benchmark Company's Discovery Conference

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company, today announced that Brian Linscott, Harte Hanks' Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benchmark Company's 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Harte Hanks is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Harte Hanks, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM, among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor Relations Contact:

FNK IR
Rob Fink or Tom Baumann
(646) 809-4048 / (646) 349-6641
HHS@fnkir.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726700/Harte-Hanks-to-Present-at-the-Benchmark-Companys-Discovery-Conference

HARTE-HANKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.