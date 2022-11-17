Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") announces that it is continuing its discussions with regard to a potential acquisition which have been ongoing since May of this year. Changes in the deal structure as well as delays in the completion of the audit have resulted in numerous setbacks in coming to final terms. In the interim, the Company has also been considering other potential opportunities in industries unrelated to cannabis. However, there is no acquisition agreement in place and no certainty that the Company will conclude any such agreement.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that it has finalized the terms of an agreement with AIP Asset Management Inc. on behalf of AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP ("AIP") in connection with M&A advisory services that AIP has been providing since November 2021 to identify and evaluate potential transactions as well and has been assisting the Corporation with structuring and due diligence with regards to these transactions. The agreement calls for a monthly work fee retainer of $75,000 payable in cash since the beginning of the engagement agreement which will terminate on the earlier of November 2023 or three months from the date that either party hereto provides written notice to that effect. The agreement may be extended for an additional period of twelve (12) months.

AIP, together with the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP hold approximately 32.01% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and as such are related parties within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the agreement for M&A advisory services contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively of MI 61-101. However, this agreement does require and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF).

