Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix PoE++ Switch Helps Power Hotel Marcel Net-Zero Energy Hotel

Case Study: Lantronix contributes to hotel's ability to operate off the grid, reducing energy usage, costs and greenhouse gas emissions

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022switch was utilized in powering the net-zero energy Hotel Marcel. Built in 1970, the hotel is designated as a historical building and is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a group of historical boutique hotels.



"To create the net-zero energy Hotel Marcel, we used alternative resources, such as the Lantronix PoE++ switch, to power the entire hotel, including the lighting and even our window shades," said Bruce Redman Becker, FAIA, LEED AP of Becker + Becker and owner of the Hotel Marcel.

Case Study Overview

With advanced technology contributions from Lantronix and its Value Added Reseller, Hotel Marcel is the country's first net-zero energy hotel that operates completely on its energy-efficient DC microgrid. The hotel's renewable energy solution is powered in part by Lantronix's cutting-edge PoE++ switch.

Challenge: Support Creation of a Net-Zero Energy Hotel

The hotel owner had an ambitious goal of creating a model for environmental sustainability by building a net-zero energy hotel that would operate entirely on the energy it creates.

Challenges included:

Identifying and implementing the most efficient energy technologies

Retrofitting a 50-year-old historic building

Accommodating a very tight timeline



Solution: Lantronix Smart Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch

The hotel's team turned to Lantronix, a leader in delivering high-end Power over Ethernet solutions for smart buildings; and Sinclair Digital Services, experts in delivering sustainable, safer power sources that enable efficiency, cut costs and provide a positive experience for building occupants.

To provide power to support the hotel's renewable on-site energy generation solution, the hotel's team chose Lantronix's PoE++ switch. The only UL-certified switch with true 24x90-watt power and direct high-voltage DC power, the switch supports the latest PoE standard, ensuring the highest possible integration with the other smart building solutions. The Lantronix team worked with its partner to customize the functionality to ensure that it would meet the hotel's unique power needs.

Results: Hotel Generates 100 Percent of Its Own Power

Supported by Lantronix's customized PoE++ switch and a smooth and integrated installation by Sinclair Digital Services, the hotel generates 100 percent of its own electricity and energy to power, automate and control all its electrical systems, including lighting, automatic window shades, heating and hot water as well as the guest room refrigerators.

The country's first net-zero energy hotel, Hotel Marcel is also one of the first Passive House-certified hotels and one of fewer than a dozen LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum-certified hotels in the country.

About Hotel Marcel

Built in 1970 and located in New Haven, CT, the 165-room Hotel Marcel was designed by Bauhaus designer and architect Marcel Breuer, after whom the hotel is named. Originally built as the headquarters of the Armstrong Rubber Company, it subsequently became the Pirelli (tire) Building. Unoccupied since the late 1990s, in 2021, it was converted into the Hotel Marcel. Designated a historical building, it is now part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a group of unique, historical boutique hotels.

About Sinclair Digital Services Inc.

Sinclair Digital Services Inc. is an authorized Lantronix Value-Added Reseller (VAR) based in Fort Worth, Texas. Its services include design, consulting, installation and support of traditional and advanced low-voltage solutions for a variety of industries including hospitality and historic buildings. It is located in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

