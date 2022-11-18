New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Leojeany, a fashion photography and styling company based in Manhattan, was pleased to sponsor a spokesperson for the company at New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

The company, originally based in XinJiang, China and now based in New York City, sent a representative to the week-long series of fashion walks and events in order to observe the latest trends in fashion and apply them to the company's aesthetic. Each exhibit at NYC Fashion Week served to inspire Leojeany as a company to move forward with its mission of bringing bold colors and intense patterns to everyday apparel.

At Fashion Week, Leojeany found plenty to inspire its team, which specializes in streetwear and high fashion. The events served as a learning experience for the company, which is currently in its startup phase, as it as a brand already leans toward breakthrough styles such as extreme hairstyles and makeup looks such as what is commonly seen on the runway. One of four major fashion weeks throughout the world, New York Fashion Week showcases designers' creations through catwalks and exhibits that allow stylists and designers to network.

This aspect of the experience was key for Leojeany as it seeks to expand its own network of connections within the fashion world.

Leojeany's representative also attended a panel hosted by several iconic fashion designers and well-known tennis champions, who spoke on the intersection of sport and style in modern culture. Other events included shows by legendary fashion brands. Among the key takeaways were observations on the week's finale event, a show featuring black leather, lingerie as casual wear, and silk tracksuits.

Leojeany founder Leo Li, upon reviewing the entirety of Fashion Week, mentioned that the brand is interested in incorporating key trends, such as the straight neon hairstyles, bold colors, ponchos, heavy coats, and umbrellas. "Attending Fashion Week was integral to the future of our brand," Li shares. "Working in fashion means always being on top of trends and interpreting them for different clients."

His company looks forward to applying what it learned at New York Fashion Week to its ongoing services, which include fashion photography, personal shopping and styling, and more. "I think success is being able to do what you love and make a joyful living off of it," says Li. "Entrepreneurship is being willing to take a risk and work hard to achieve your goals."

Leojeany is a fashion photography and styling company based in Manhattan that offers customized photo sessions, personal style tips, makeup services, and more.

Company Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leojeany/?hl=en

Contact Leo Li at leo846731847@gmail.com

Company Socials: @leojeany

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144227