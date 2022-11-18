Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Individuals in LA and Fort Lauderdale who would like to develop, implement, and monitor a financial plan will soon have the assistance of Gorra Financial Group. The company, founded by President Joshua Gorra, has announced it will be expanding to both areas during the first quarter of 2023. Gorra Financial Group and its financial professionals have been offering investment, insurance, retirement, and estate planning services in four states since 2020.

"Gorra Financial Group's expansion to California and Florida marks a major milestone for us, and I could not be prouder of our team," says Gorra. "In the past two years, we have grown quickly from a two-person office in Cranston, Rhode Island, to additional locations in Texas, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. In the past year alone, we have seen 100% growth in revenue across all of our locations. That success is due to our knowledge of finances and investments, our ability to think outside of the box, our family-first culture, and our efficient 'business in a box' model."

Gorra Financial Group states that with the help of its open-architecture technology and support staff, who handle the SEO, social media, and newsletters, two financial professionals opened the Houston office in August 2022.

"We were very happy with how smoothly the Houston location was up and running," says Gorra Financial Group. "We have a great team of financial professionals who are already making strong relationships within the community and advising Houstonions on how to create financial roadmaps for their futures."

The company states that next on its horizon for expansion may be Dallas, where it is developing plans to bring its services to residents across the metroplex.

"We continue to receive inquiries from people across North Texas as well as other parts of the United States who are interested in learning more about investments, financial planning, and insurance," says Gorra Financial Group. "We look forward to coming alongside our new clients and helping them to understand their options so that they can make financial decisions for themselves and their families."

Gorra Financial Group was founded by President Joshua Gorra, helps its clients to map out their financial futures and provides services in retirement, estate planning, investments, insurance, and lifestyle planning. For more information about Gorra Financial Group, please see its website or contact:

