Data Bridge Market Research: Wheat Gluten Market to Exhibit a Noteworthy Growth of 3,209.50 Million with Growing CAGR of 7.5% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Drivers and Opportunity Analysis

Global wheat gluten market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 3,209.50 million by 2029.

Market Overview:

Wheat gluten is also known as seitan, wheat meat, gluten meat, or gluten. Wheat gluten is a protein that occurs naturally in wheat or wheat flour. It is made by washing wheat flour dough in water until all of the starch granules are removed. Wheat gluten powder is made by hydrating hard wheat flour to activate the gluten. After that, the hydrated mass is processed to remove starch while leaving gluten behind. Finally, the gluten is dried and ground into powder. Some gluten varieties have a stringy or chewy texture similar to meat.

The rising vegan population and increasing demand for meat alternatives are helping to boost the overall market growth. The rising e-commerce and courier are also attributing to the growth of the market. The major market players are highly focusing on various new protein alternatives. In addition, the rise in consumer preferences towards a high protein-rich diet is also contributing to the rising demand for the market.

The global wheat gluten market is growing in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of various plant-based meat alternatives in the market. Along with this, the number of R&D activities to find out new plant-based proteins has increased in the market which is further boosting the market growth. However, the rising cases of hereditary and chronic disorders due to gluten intolerance might hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

The growing awareness regarding the benefits of plant-based proteins, rising demand for organic products and initiatives by market players are giving opportunities to the market. However, the increased cost of production and manufacturing, gluten sensitivity and autoimmune reactions in people are the key challenges to market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Wheat Gluten market are:

Cargill,

ADM,

Crespel & Deiters Group,

Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd.,

Sedamyl,

Manildra Group,

MGP,

Roquette Frères,

CropEnergies AG,

Anhui Ante Food Co., Ltd.,

ARDENT MILLS,

Bryan W Nash and Sons,

Pioneer Industries Private Limited,

Henan Tianguan Group Co. Ltd,

Permolex,

Meelunie B.V.,

Mühlenchemie GmbH & Co. KG,

Royal Ingredients Group,

Kröner Stärke and

z&f sungold corporation

Recent Developments

In January 2022 , ADM announced the opening of its first Science & Technology Center in China to establish its high-quality development in the nutrition and health industry. This has helped the company to provide better services to consumers through such innovations in the organization.

, in to establish its high-quality development in the nutrition and health industry. This has helped the company to provide better services to consumers through such innovations in the organization. In October 2022 , Crespel & Deiters Group presented innovative extrudates, wheat starches and functional blends for improved meat products and meat alternatives. Its presence at the show, which is dedicated to the meat and alternative proteins market, presents new, sustainable and economical options for the production of meat products or vegan and vegetarian products based on functional wheat ingredients. These include the innovative texturates of the Lory Tex range for hybrid and plant-based alternatives, as well as hydrolyzed wheat protein. This has helped the company to increase its global presence in the market.

Market Dynamics: Wheat Gluten Market

Rising vegan population and increasing demand for meat alternatives

Gluten is a protein found naturally in some grains like wheat, barley and rye. Wheat glutens are made up of Gliadins and Glutenin protein fractions. Gliadins contain a single polypeptide chain associated with hydrogen bonds, hydrophobic bonds and intra-molecular disulfide interactions whereas Glutenins contain inter-molecular disulfide interactions. Wheat gluten and wheat starch are economically important co-products produced during the wet processing of wheat flour. Wheat gluten is a commodity food ingredient and its applications are predominantly in baked goods and processed meat products. It has unique properties such as, when it is hydrated and mixed, it forms a very extensible, elastic structure that is responsible for the gas-holding ability of bread dough. It can be used in combination with wheat flour and other additives to produce a soy-free texturized product.

The vegan population is increasing worldwide and the demand for meat alternatives is also increasing. People are more aware of the health benefits of plant-based proteins and getting shifted to vegan lifestyles where wheat gluten can act as a meat alternative for them.

Rising preference of consumers toward high protein-rich diets

Most consumers prefer high-protein-rich diets due to several reasons. A few of them are: protein is the building block of the human body and muscles; it is vital for body and brain activities; it is important for healthy and active living. Gluten is one of the high protein-rich diets which can be extracted from wheat. Gluten has high protein content along with vitamins & minerals such as antioxidants, fiber, vitamin B, vitamin E, magnesium, iron, folic acid and others.

Furthermore, in recent years, high protein diets and products have made a real impression on nutrition and reshaped consumers' attitudes towards protein in their food intake as adequate nutrition is an important aspect of a healthy lifestyle for all individuals. Various studies have shown the health benefits of plant based proteins and public awareness has increased to a greater extent. As a result, consumers are preferring high protein-rich diets.

Rising number of R&D activities to find out new plant-based proteins

The demand for high protein-rich diets is increasing among people and hence, the number of research has increased to find out proteins. As animal-based proteins are causing most health hazards, people are getting shifted to vegan lifestyles gradually, across the globe. Plant-based proteins are rich in vitamins as well as minerals and have great health benefits as per recent studies. Wheat gluten is one of the plant proteins which is used as a meat alternative and a protein-rich diet by most people worldwide.

Key Industry Segmentation: Wheat Gluten Market

By Category

Organic

Inorganic

By Function

Emulsifier

Solidifier

Binder

By Form

Liquid

Dry

By Application

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

By Packaging

Bottle/Jar

Pouch & Bags

Boxes

By Distribution Channel

Store Based Retailers

Non-Store Based Retailers

By End User

Household/Retail

Commercial

Regional Analysis/Insights: Wheat Gluten Market

Wheat gluten market comprises of the countries U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, Turkey, Sweden, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, New Zealand, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait and rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America wheat gluten market is expected to grow due to rising vegan population, increasing demand for meat alternatives and rising preference of consumers towards high protein-rich diets. Also, rising number of R&D activities to find out new plant-based proteins are expected to drive the regional market in the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of plant-based proteins is further fueling market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for organic products and initiatives by market players are also boosting market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Wheat Gluten Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Wheat Gluten Market, By Category Global Wheat Gluten Market, By Function Global Wheat Gluten Market, By Form Global Wheat Gluten Market, By Application Global Wheat Gluten Market, By Packaging Global Wheat Gluten Market, By End User Global Wheat Gluten Market, By Distribution Channel Global Wheat Gluten Market, By Region Global Wheat Gluten Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

