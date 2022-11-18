Regulatory News:

Holcim's Board of Directors has appointed Steffen Kindler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Holcim and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 May 2023. Kindler will take over from current CFO Géraldine Picaud, who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the company. Ensuring a smooth transition, Picaud will oversee the completion of Holcim's 2022 annual results and conduct a thorough handover.

Steffen Kindler joins Holcim from Nestlé, where he held positions of increasing responsibility over the past 25 years, most recently serving as CFO for Nestlé Germany. His broad experience spans key business roles, including VP Finance and Control of Nestlé Beverages USA, based in Los Angeles; CFO of Nestlé Waters Europe, based in Paris; as well as responsibility for business development, based in the New York Metropolitan area. In addition, Kindler held roles of global responsibility for key corporate functions such as investor relations and mergers acquisitions, based in Vevey. Building on his successful track record, Kindler is well-positioned to lead Holcim to its next level of financial performance.

Géraldine Picaud joined Holcim as CFO and member of the Executive Committee in 2018. She played an instrumental role in building Holcim's strong financial position while supporting the company's ongoing transformation. Under her leadership, the finance function capitalized on Holcim's strong growth and record results to deliver a strong balance sheet and shareholder returns, while leading the integration of sustainability into Group finance.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "I personally thank Géraldine for her commitment and contributions to Holcim over the past five years. The solid foundations you see today especially Holcim's strong balance sheet, solid credit ratings and integration of sustainable finance are all testimony to her leadership. I wish her much continued success in her future endeavors.

"I am excited to welcome Steffen Kindler to the team. With his vast financial expertise and geographic experience, I am confident he will fit in well with Holcim's performance-driven culture. Steffen is an ideal partner to contribute to our continued success as we become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, with a focus on superior value creation for all our stakeholders."

STEFFEN KINDLER

Biography

Steffen Kindler, a 52-year old German citizen, is married and has three children. He holds a degree in Business Administration and Computer Science (Diplom Wirtschaftsinformatik) from the University of Mannheim.

Steffen joins Holcim from Nestlé, where he held positions of increasing responsibility over the past 25 years, including:

CFO, Nestlé Germany, 2018 to May 2023, Frankfurt, Germany

Head of Investor Relations, Nestlé,2015 to 2017, Vevey, Switzerland

Senior Advisor, Corporate Mergers Acquisitions, Nestlé, 2014, Vevey, Switzerland

VP Finance and Control, Nestlé Beverages USA, 2011 to 2013, Los Angeles, USA

CFO, Nestlé Waters Europe, 2007 to 2011, Paris, France

Senior Finance Manager, Nestlé Waters North America, 2005 to 2007, Greater New York Metropolitan area, USA

Customer Service Director, Nestlé Waters Germany, 2003 to 2005, Mainz, Germany

Head of Controlling, Nestlé Waters Germany, 2001 to 2003, Mainz, Germany

Internal Auditor, Nestlé Germany, 1998 to 2001, Frankfurt, Germany

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions Products.

