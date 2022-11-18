Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Interim Report
Richemont announces the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2022. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at: www.richemont.com/en/home/investors/results-reports-presentations
The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 11 November 2022 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Group's website the same day.
In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.
About Richemont
At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside online distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.
Investor/analyst and media enquiries
Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Director
James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive
Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net
Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com
Further information available at www.richemont.com
End of Inside Information
