Freitag, 18.11.2022
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
WKN: A2PZXX ISIN: SE0013281979 Ticker-Symbol: VOH 
München
17.11.22
08:15 Uhr
0,571 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEG OF LUND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEG OF LUND AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD7,730-1,28 %
ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB0,1710,00 %
EURONAV NV19,140-2,20 %
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6,7660,00 %
VEG OF LUND AB0,5710,00 %
WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED0,139+0,73 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.