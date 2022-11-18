Das Instrument U5L SE0017769136 ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2022The instrument U5L SE0017769136 ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2022Das Instrument VOH SE0013281979 VEG OF LUND EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2022The instrument VOH SE0013281979 VEG OF LUND EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2022Das Instrument OCW BE0003816338 EURONAV NV NAM. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2022The instrument OCW BE0003816338 EURONAV NV NAM. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2022Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2022The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2022Das Instrument WC7 CA9323971023 WALLBRIDGE MINING CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2022The instrument WC7 CA9323971023 WALLBRIDGE MINING CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2022Das Instrument L5R HK0823032773 LINK REIT EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2022The instrument L5R HK0823032773 LINK REIT EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2022