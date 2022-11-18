

Guiguinto Station

TOKYO, Nov 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Rail has been awarded a major contract worth around 114bn JPY(1) (around 814m USD) called CP04 by the Philippine Government's Department of Transportation to deliver Electrical & Mechanical Systems and Track Works, including digital signalling for the new commuter railway from Solis to Malolos in the Philippines.The project will cover around 35.4km and nine stations on the North South Commuter Railway, a 147km commuter line from Calamba to Clark, and will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).In a significant boost for sustainability in the Philippines, the project will reduce rail carbon emissions and encourage the use of environmentally friendly public transport over higher polluting cars.Hitachi Rail will introduce its innovative European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 signalling on the North South Commuter Railway. ETCS signalling technology monitors the train's movement and the speed limit on the track and will help reduce the energy footprint of the railway by enabling very efficient operation of the trains. The introduction of ETCS Level 2 signalling will also boost safety on the line by enabling automatic activation of train safety functions, including emergency braking in case of danger or if trains exceed the track's maximum line speed.Hitachi Rail is a global industry leader in digital signalling and was one of the pioneers to introduce ETCS technology in Europe - in the UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden and France - as well as in the highly competitive markets of China and India. Hitachi is now bringing its global digitalsignalling expertise to the Philippines in a first for the country by delivering the complete turnkey E&M systems of signalling, electrification, telecommunications, depot equipment, fare collection and trackwork for the railway.Takuya Yamakawa, Deputy Head of Japan Business, Head of Asia and Japan Initiatives (Sales and Projects), Railway Systems Business Unit, Hitachi, Ltd., said:"We are proud to be awarded this contract to bring our digital signalling expertise to the Philippines, following our experiences pioneering the technology and successfully introducing it to countries across Europe and Asia. By delivering this project, Hitachi Rail will reduce a major commuter railway's energy footprint, supporting greener travel."With ownership of cars and congestion in Manila projected to continue to increase rapidly, it is vital we support commuters to use more sustainable rail transport. Our state-of-the-art railway systems will do just that - encouraging rail travel by boosting safety, bringing huge benefits to passengers and driving down emissions in the Philippines."(1) Exchange rates as of 16th November, 2022 were used: 1 PHP=2.43 JPY,1 EURO=145.08 JPY, 1USD=139.80 JPYAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billions of yen (84,136 millions of U.S. dollars), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.About Hitachi RailHitachi Rail is a fully integrated, global provider of rail solutions across rolling stock, signalling, service & maintenance, digital technology and turnkey solutions. With a presence in 38 countries across six continents and over 12,000 employees, our mission is to contribute to society through the continuous development of superior rail transport solutions. We are proud of our global achievements, from our world famous "bullet trains", to our signalling solutions and turnkey projects, state-of-the-art traffic management and digital solutions. Drawing on the wider Hitachi Group's market-leading technology and research-and-development capabilities, we strive for industry leading innovations and solutions that can deliver value for customers and sustainable railway systems that benefit wider society. For information about Hitachi Rail, visit www.hitachirail.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.