Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881347 ISIN: CA3495531079 Ticker-Symbol: 12F 
Tradegate
18.11.22
08:13 Uhr
38,145 Euro
+0,090
+0,24 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,93038,16508:31
37,90538,14508:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2022 | 23:22
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2023

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:

  1. $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  2. $0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  3. $0.11469 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  4. 0.346562 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  5. $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  6. $0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  7. $0.2445625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023; and
     
  8. $0.565 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes. All amounts are given in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $64 billion as at September 30, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact
Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d36f11f0-99ee-4e2b-a6cf-258a7205dcaf


FORTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.