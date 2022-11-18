Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0QD ISIN: CNE100000PP1 Ticker-Symbol: CXGH 
Tradegate
18.11.22
08:00 Uhr
1,028 Euro
+0,018
+1,78 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,02708:30
0,9871,02708:26
PR Newswire
18.11.2022 | 07:58
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The First Turbines for Goldwind's Usak Project in Turkey Have Shipped

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first batch of equipment for Goldwind's Usak project in Turkey shipped out without a hitch on November 7.

The custom purple color of the blades is sure to make the Usak facility a stunning sight in the area where it will be located

The project, located in Usak Province, Turkey, will be powered by 17 Goldwind GW165-6.0MW smart wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 102MW. After completion, the project will provide electricity to 73,000 Turkish households, eliminating 220,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually. The facility will set two records in the Turkish wind power market - the largest stand-alone capacity in the region and the largest capacity project in three years. The project's developer, Aydem Energy, is one of the leaders in the Turkish energy market with a history going back 40 years and extensive reach into the sector. Aydem Energy and Goldwind, who plan to work closely together on the project, have said that, through innovation and strict adherence to their environmental responsibilities, they expect the project to become a new benchmark in the Turkish market, while also acting as a catalyst for the development of a local renewable energy industry that provides affordable, reliable and sustainable green energy to the whole of Asia Minor.

The shipment and construction of the Usak project signals the beginning of a new chapter in the development of the Turkish energy market. Goldwind's participation in the project opens the way for their involvement in further green energy collaborations under the umbrella of the Belt and Road initiative, while creating a new business model for China's wind power going abroad. As part of its ongoing commitment to deliver clean water and blue skies to all and always make the best use of all existing resources, the company will seek to collaborate with likeminded partners to build a sustainable and better future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949926/USAK_project_PIC_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-first-turbines-for-goldwinds-usak-project-in-turkey-have-shipped-301682456.html

XINJIANG GOLDWIND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.