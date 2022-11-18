DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group opens new clinic in Yekaterinburg

MD Medical Group opens new clinic in Yekaterinburg

18 November 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", "Group" or the "Company"; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces the launch of a new out-patient clinic with a focus on IVF in Yekaterinburg.

Mother&Child Yekaterinburg with a total area of 434 sq. m. offers a wide range of services for women, such as preparation for pregnancy and childbirth, IVF, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, gynaecological operations in the day-patient centre and OBGYN, as well as functional and ultrasound diagnostics. In addition, the services provided to patients will also include medical care for all family members, including therapy, genetics, urology, endocrinology, neurology, etc.

The clinic has an annual capacity for up to 400 gynaecological operations; up to 800 IVF cycles, including under the Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) programme; and more than 30,000 out-patient treatments per year.

The new clinic has been created in line with MD Medical Group's customary high standards of medical care and is fitted with world-class equipment produced by GE, Medtronic, ALscope and Olympus. The Group's total investment in the project amounted to about 74 million roubles.

Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:

"Today, MD Medical Group is expanding its presence and entering a new location - the Sverdlovsk region, the largest and most dynamically developing region of the Ural Federal District. We continue to demonstrate organic growth and work towards the future expansion of the Group. In that regard, the opening of a new clinic in Yekaterinburg confirms our commitment to the strategy aimed at expanding the Company's presence in Russia.

"The new clinic in Yekaterinburg will provide a wide range of medical services to all family members, with special attention to the health of women and men. At the same time, we focus on IVF and consider it a priority area that contributes to the improvement of social and demographic indicators in the Sverdlovsk region."

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 51 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 41 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

