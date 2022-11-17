DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products and direct-to-garment digital printing, today announced financial results for its 2022 fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended October 1, 2022.

Robert W. Humphreys, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce results marking our second consecutive year of strong organic growth. The combination of our diversified go-to-market strategies with our vertically integrated manufacturing and service platforms allowed us to successfully navigate a dynamic business and economic environment. All five of our market channels - Delta Direct, Global Brands, Retail Direct, DTG2Go, and Salt Life - delivered year-over-year sales growth in fiscal 2022.

Within our Delta Group segment, we continued to see solid growth in our regional screen print and ad specialty businesses along with increasing interest in the supply chain solutions offered in our Global Brands and Retail Direct channels. Our DTG2Go print-on-demand business continues to grow, with a strong double-digit sales increase on the year, and order flow for our digital first strategy exceeds our current capacity. We remain extremely focused on increasing output to meet demand in this important growth area.

Our Salt Life segment achieved another record year of sales and operating results, with overall sales outpacing the prior year by 21%. The Salt Life brand's ability to connect with consumers across its many marketing touchpoints led to organic growth in all three Salt Life omni-channel markets - wholesale, retail and eCommerce - in the fourth quarter. We ended the year with 21 Salt Life branded retail doors open for business across the U.S. coastline from Southern California to Key West and up the eastern seaboard to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The flexibility of our vertical, near-shore manufacturing platform enabled us to quickly respond to market fluidity and adjust production levels to manage inventory and mitigate higher input costs. We currently plan to operate some of our facilities at less than full capacity in the first half of fiscal 2023 until inventories better align with overall demand.

Mr. Humphreys concluded, "I remain incredibly proud of our associates as they continue to respond to the ever-changing needs of our business. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, we move into our new fiscal year with a highly resilient and diversified business model ready to seize opportunities and meet the challenges ahead."

For the fourth quarter ended October 1, 2022:

Net sales were $115.5 million, a slight increase over prior year period net sales of $114.7 million. Net sales in the Salt Life Group segment increased 15.6% over the prior year period, while net sales in the Delta Group segment decreased 1.1%.

Gross profit was $21.6 million, compared to $26.5 million in the prior year period, with gross margins declining 440 basis points to 18.7%. Gross margin improvement in the Salt Life Group segment helped offset a gross margin decline in the Delta Group segment driven by higher input costs in its Activewear and DTG2Go businesses and unabsorbed fixed manufacturing costs. We started reducing production of basic tees in the September quarter, which resulted in $1.1 million of unabsorbed fixed costs.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $19.8 million, compared to $17.7 million in the prior year period. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased 170 basis points to 17.2%, compared to 15.5% in the prior year period. Selling costs associated with the Salt Life retail store expansion and higher distribution labor costs primarily drove the increase.

Operating income was $2.2 million, a decline of 78.0% from the prior year period. The decline resulted in a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the quarter compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

For the full year ended October 1, 2022:

Net sales increased 11.0% to $484.9 million from $436.8 million in the prior year. Net sales in the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments increased 9.8% and 20.8%, respectively, over the prior year.

Gross profit increased 6.8% to $108.8 million from $101.9 million in the prior year. Gross margins were 22.4%, a decline of 90 basis points from the prior year driven by a decline in the Delta Group segment partially offset by improvement in the Salt Life Group segment.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $79.5 million, compared to $70.7 million in the prior year, driven by selling costs associated with expansion of Salt Life's retail footprint and higher distribution labor costs. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales were relatively flat at 16.4%, compared to 16.2% in the prior year.

Operating income was $31.8 million, resulting in an operating margin of 6.6%, compared to operating income of $32.7 million and operating margin of 7.5% in the prior year.

Net income was $19.7 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.3 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Total net inventory at year-end was $248.5 million, compared to $161.7 million a year ago. The year-over-year inventory expansion reflects higher input costs impacting materials, transportation and labor as well as an increase in units on hand.

Total net debt, including capital lease financing and cash on hand, at year-end was $170.6 million, compared to $121.7 million a year ago.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 2022 September 2021 September 2022 September 2021 Net Sales $ 115,539 $ 114,735 $ 484,859 $ 436,750 Cost of Goods Sold 93,914 88,192 376,016 334,870 Gross Profit 21,625 26,543 108,843 101,880 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 19,845 17,737 79,455 70,743 Other (Income), Net (448 ) (1,355 ) (2,393 ) (1,574 ) Operating Income 2,228 10,161 31,781 32,711 Interest Expense, Net 2,361 1,619 7,732 6,844 (Loss) Earnings Before Provision For Income Taxes (133 ) 8,542 24,049 25,867 Provision For Income Taxes 157 1,672 4,307 5,705 Consolidated Net (Loss) Earnings (290 ) 6,870 19,742 20,162 Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 9 (14 ) (2 ) 134 Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Shareholders $ (281 ) $ 6,856 $ 19,740 $ 20,296 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 6,915 6,975 6,953 6,961 Diluted 6,915 7,142 7,047 7,093 Net (Loss) Earnings per Common Share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.98 $ 2.84 $ 2.92 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.96 $ 2.80 $ 2.86 September 2022 September 2021 Current Assets Cash $ 300 $ 9,376 Receivables, Net 71,586 68,090 Inventories, Net 248,538 161,703 Prepaids and Other Assets 2,755 3,794 Total Current Assets 323,179 242,963 Noncurrent Assets Property, Plant & Equipment, Net 74,109 67,564 Goodwill and Other Intangibles, Net 61,923 64,188 Deferred Income Taxes 1,342 1,854 Operating Lease Assets 50,275 45,279 Investment in Joint Venture 9,886 10,433 Other Noncurrent Assets 2,967 2,007 Total Noncurrent Assets 200,502 191,325 Total Assets $ 523,681 $ 434,288 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 110,967 $ 82,885 Income Tax Payable 379 379 Current Portion of Finance Leases 8,163 6,621 Current Portion of Operating Leases 8,876 8,509 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 9,176 7,067 Total Current Liabilities 137,561 105,461 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-Term Taxes Payable 2,841 3,220 Long-Term Finance Leases 16,776 15,669 Long-Term Operating Leases 42,721 38,546 Long-Term Debt 136,750 101,680 Long-Term Contingent Consideration - 1,897 Deferred Income Taxes 4,310 1,520 Other Noncurrent Liabilities - 2,101 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 203,398 164,633 Common Stock 96 96 Additional Paid-In Capital 61,961 60,831 Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (656 ) (658 ) Retained Earnings 166,600 146,860 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Gain (Loss) 141 (786 ) Treasury Stock (45,420 ) (42,149 ) Total Equity 182,722 164,194 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 523,681 $ 434,288

