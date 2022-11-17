DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products and direct-to-garment digital printing, today announced financial results for its 2022 fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended October 1, 2022.
Robert W. Humphreys, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce results marking our second consecutive year of strong organic growth. The combination of our diversified go-to-market strategies with our vertically integrated manufacturing and service platforms allowed us to successfully navigate a dynamic business and economic environment. All five of our market channels - Delta Direct, Global Brands, Retail Direct, DTG2Go, and Salt Life - delivered year-over-year sales growth in fiscal 2022.
Within our Delta Group segment, we continued to see solid growth in our regional screen print and ad specialty businesses along with increasing interest in the supply chain solutions offered in our Global Brands and Retail Direct channels. Our DTG2Go print-on-demand business continues to grow, with a strong double-digit sales increase on the year, and order flow for our digital first strategy exceeds our current capacity. We remain extremely focused on increasing output to meet demand in this important growth area.
Our Salt Life segment achieved another record year of sales and operating results, with overall sales outpacing the prior year by 21%. The Salt Life brand's ability to connect with consumers across its many marketing touchpoints led to organic growth in all three Salt Life omni-channel markets - wholesale, retail and eCommerce - in the fourth quarter. We ended the year with 21 Salt Life branded retail doors open for business across the U.S. coastline from Southern California to Key West and up the eastern seaboard to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
The flexibility of our vertical, near-shore manufacturing platform enabled us to quickly respond to market fluidity and adjust production levels to manage inventory and mitigate higher input costs. We currently plan to operate some of our facilities at less than full capacity in the first half of fiscal 2023 until inventories better align with overall demand.
Mr. Humphreys concluded, "I remain incredibly proud of our associates as they continue to respond to the ever-changing needs of our business. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, we move into our new fiscal year with a highly resilient and diversified business model ready to seize opportunities and meet the challenges ahead."
For the fourth quarter ended October 1, 2022:
- Net sales were $115.5 million, a slight increase over prior year period net sales of $114.7 million. Net sales in the Salt Life Group segment increased 15.6% over the prior year period, while net sales in the Delta Group segment decreased 1.1%.
- Gross profit was $21.6 million, compared to $26.5 million in the prior year period, with gross margins declining 440 basis points to 18.7%. Gross margin improvement in the Salt Life Group segment helped offset a gross margin decline in the Delta Group segment driven by higher input costs in its Activewear and DTG2Go businesses and unabsorbed fixed manufacturing costs. We started reducing production of basic tees in the September quarter, which resulted in $1.1 million of unabsorbed fixed costs.
- Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $19.8 million, compared to $17.7 million in the prior year period. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased 170 basis points to 17.2%, compared to 15.5% in the prior year period. Selling costs associated with the Salt Life retail store expansion and higher distribution labor costs primarily drove the increase.
- Operating income was $2.2 million, a decline of 78.0% from the prior year period. The decline resulted in a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the quarter compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
For the full year ended October 1, 2022:
- Net sales increased 11.0% to $484.9 million from $436.8 million in the prior year. Net sales in the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments increased 9.8% and 20.8%, respectively, over the prior year.
- Gross profit increased 6.8% to $108.8 million from $101.9 million in the prior year. Gross margins were 22.4%, a decline of 90 basis points from the prior year driven by a decline in the Delta Group segment partially offset by improvement in the Salt Life Group segment.
- Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $79.5 million, compared to $70.7 million in the prior year, driven by selling costs associated with expansion of Salt Life's retail footprint and higher distribution labor costs. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales were relatively flat at 16.4%, compared to 16.2% in the prior year.
- Operating income was $31.8 million, resulting in an operating margin of 6.6%, compared to operating income of $32.7 million and operating margin of 7.5% in the prior year.
- Net income was $19.7 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.3 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the prior year.
Total net inventory at year-end was $248.5 million, compared to $161.7 million a year ago. The year-over-year inventory expansion reflects higher input costs impacting materials, transportation and labor as well as an increase in units on hand.
Total net debt, including capital lease financing and cash on hand, at year-end was $170.6 million, compared to $121.7 million a year ago.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|September 2022
|September 2021
|September 2022
|September 2021
|Net Sales
$
115,539
$
114,735
$
484,859
$
436,750
|Cost of Goods Sold
93,914
88,192
376,016
334,870
|Gross Profit
21,625
26,543
108,843
101,880
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
19,845
17,737
79,455
70,743
|Other (Income), Net
(448
)
(1,355
)
(2,393
)
(1,574
)
|Operating Income
2,228
10,161
31,781
32,711
|Interest Expense, Net
2,361
1,619
7,732
6,844
|(Loss) Earnings Before Provision For Income Taxes
(133
)
8,542
24,049
25,867
|Provision For Income Taxes
157
1,672
4,307
5,705
|Consolidated Net (Loss) Earnings
(290
)
6,870
19,742
20,162
|Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
9
(14
)
(2
)
134
|Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Shareholders
$
(281
)
$
6,856
$
19,740
$
20,296
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|Basic
6,915
6,975
6,953
6,961
|Diluted
6,915
7,142
7,047
7,093
|Net (Loss) Earnings per Common Share
|Basic
$
(0.04
)
$
0.98
$
2.84
$
2.92
Diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
0.96
$
2.80
$
2.86
September 2022
September 2021
|Current Assets
|Cash
$
300
$
9,376
|Receivables, Net
71,586
68,090
|Inventories, Net
248,538
161,703
|Prepaids and Other Assets
2,755
3,794
|Total Current Assets
323,179
242,963
|Noncurrent Assets
|Property, Plant & Equipment, Net
74,109
67,564
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles, Net
61,923
64,188
|Deferred Income Taxes
1,342
1,854
|Operating Lease Assets
50,275
45,279
|Investment in Joint Venture
9,886
10,433
|Other Noncurrent Assets
2,967
2,007
|Total Noncurrent Assets
200,502
191,325
|Total Assets
$
523,681
$
434,288
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$
110,967
$
82,885
|Income Tax Payable
379
379
|Current Portion of Finance Leases
8,163
6,621
|Current Portion of Operating Leases
8,876
8,509
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
9,176
7,067
|Total Current Liabilities
137,561
105,461
|Noncurrent Liabilities
|Long-Term Taxes Payable
2,841
3,220
|Long-Term Finance Leases
16,776
15,669
|Long-Term Operating Leases
42,721
38,546
|Long-Term Debt
136,750
101,680
|Long-Term Contingent Consideration
-
1,897
|Deferred Income Taxes
4,310
1,520
|Other Noncurrent Liabilities
-
2,101
|Total Noncurrent Liabilities
203,398
164,633
|Common Stock
96
96
|Additional Paid-In Capital
61,961
60,831
|Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
(656
)
(658
)
|Retained Earnings
166,600
146,860
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Gain (Loss)
141
(786
)
|Treasury Stock
(45,420
)
(42,149
)
|Total Equity
182,722
164,194
|Total Liabilities and Equity
$
523,681
$
434,288
