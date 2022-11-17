SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today reported financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2022.

"Keysight's exceptional fourth quarter performance capped off an outstanding record year. Strong execution by our teams again delivered results ahead of expectations, while navigating supply, geopolitical, and macro dynamics," said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight's President and CEO. "We achieved record orders in the quarter and fiscal year, which underscored broad-based demand for Keysight's high-value, differentiated solutions. Despite an uncertain macro environment, we remain confident in the resilience of our business, and the long-term secular growth trends across our markets."

Fourth Quarter Financial Summary

Revenue grew 11 percent to reach $1.44 billion, compared with $1.29 billion last year, or 15 percent on a core basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with businesses acquired or divested within the last twelve months.

GAAP net income was $299 million, or $1.66 per share, compared with $282 million, or $1.52 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $386 million, or $2.14 per share, compared with $338 million, or $1.82 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash flow from operations was $398 million, compared with $368 million last year. Free cash flow was $340 million, compared with $295 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As of October 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.04 billion.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue grew 10 percent and totaled $5.42 billion, compared with $4.94 billion last year, or 12 percent on a core basis.

GAAP net income was $1.12 billion, or $6.18 per share, compared with $894 million, or $4.78 per share in fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.39 billion, or $7.63 per share, compared with $1.16 billion, or $6.23 per share in fiscal year 2021.

Cash flow from operations was $1.14 billion, compared with $1.32 billion last year. Free cash flow was $959 million, compared with $1.15 billion in fiscal year 2021.

Reporting Segments

Communications Solutions Group (CSG)

CSG reported revenue of $992 million in the fourth quarter, up 8 percent over last year, driven by 5G platform strength, continued O-RAN adoption, and investment in 800G and 1.6 Terabit R&D, as well as spectrum operations, cybersecurity, space, and satellite solutions. CSG reported growth across all regions.

Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG)

EISG reported revenue of $451 million in the fourth quarter, up 20 percent over last year, driven by next-generation automotive and energy technologies, general electronics, and semiconductor solutions. EISG reported growth across all regions.

Outlook

Keysight's first fiscal quarter of 2023 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 are expected to be in the range of $1.81 to $1.87. Certain items impacting the GAAP tax rate pertain to future events and are not currently estimable with a reasonable degree of accuracy; therefore, no reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share to non-GAAP has been provided. Further information is discussed in the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Webcast

Keysight's management will present more details about its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results and its first quarter FY2023 outlook on a conference call with investors today at 2:00 p.m. PT. This event will be webcast in listen-only mode. Listeners may log on to the call at www.investor.keysight.com under the "Upcoming Events" section and select "Q4 2022 Keysight Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call" to participate or dial +1 844-200 6205 (U.S. only) or +1 929-526-1599 (International) and enter passcode 058276. The webcast will remain on the company site for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The words "expect," "intend," "will," "should," and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the expected results and are based on certain key assumptions of Keysight's management and on currently available information. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations or assumptions will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Keysight undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, predictions, future guidance, projections, beliefs, and expectations about the company's goals, revenues, financial condition, earnings, and operations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Keysight's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, impacts of supply chain constraints; impacts of geopolitical tension and conflict; export control regulations and compliance; net zero emissions commitments; our ability to retain key personnel; changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; customer purchasing decisions and timing; and order cancellations.

In addition to the risks above, other risks that Keysight faces include those detailed in Keysight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Keysight's yearly report on Form 10-K for the period ended October 31, 2021, and Keysight's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022.

Segment Data

Segment data reflects the results of our reportable segments under our management reporting system. Segment data are provided on page 6 of the attached tables.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP ("GAAP"), this document also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures based on management's view of performance, including:

Core Revenue

Non-GAAP Net Income/Earnings

Non-GAAP Net Income per share/Earnings per share

Free Cash Flow

Income per share is based on weighted average diluted share count. See the attached supplemental schedules for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended October 31, 2022 and fiscal year 2022. Following the reconciliations is a discussion of the items adjusted from our non-GAAP financial measures and the company's reasons for including or excluding certain categories of income or expenses from our non-GAAP results.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three months ended October 31, Percent 2022 2021 Inc/(Dec) Orders $ 1,570 $ 1,491 5 % Revenue $ 1,443 $ 1,294 11 % Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 533 457 17 % Research and development 215 196 10 % Selling, general and administrative 321 295 8 % Other operating expense (income), net (5 ) (3 ) 79 % Total costs and expenses 1,064 945 12 % Income from operations 379 349 9 % Interest income 10 1 1817 % Interest expense (20 ) (20 ) (1 )% Other income (expense), net (1 ) 7 - Income before taxes 368 337 9 % Provision for income taxes 69 55 25 % Net income $ 299 $ 282 6 % Net income per share: Basic $ 1.67 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 1.66 $ 1.52 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 179 183 Diluted 180 186 Page 1

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Year ended October 31, Percent 2022 2021 Inc/(Dec) Orders $ 5,984 $ 5,356 12 % Revenue $ 5,420 $ 4,941 10 % Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 1,970 1,872 5 % Research and development 841 811 4 % Selling, general and administrative 1,283 1,195 7 % Other operating expense (income), net (8 ) (17 ) (53 )% Total costs and expenses 4,086 3,861 6 % Income from operations 1,334 1,080 24 % Interest income 16 3 676 % Interest expense (79 ) (79 ) - Other income (expense), net 14 6 105 % Income before taxes 1,285 1,010 27 % Provision for income taxes 161 116 39 % Net income $ 1,124 $ 894 26 % Net income per share: Basic $ 6.23 $ 4.84 Diluted $ 6.18 $ 4.78 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 180 185 Diluted 182 187 Page 2

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In millions, except par value and share data) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,042 $ 2,052 Accounts receivable, net 905 735 Inventory 858 777 Other current assets 429 270 Total current assets 4,234 3,834 Property, plant and equipment, net 690 650 Operating lease right-of-use assets 220 227 Goodwill 1,582 1,628 Other intangible assets, net 189 272 Long-term investments 62 70 Long-term deferred tax assets 667 711 Other assets 454 389 Total assets $ 8,098 $ 7,781 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 348 $ 287 Employee compensation and benefits 333 355 Deferred revenue 495 478 Income and other taxes payable 96 74 Operating lease liabilities 39 41 Other accrued liabilities 96 74 Total current liabilities 1,407 1,309 Long-term debt 1,793 1,791 Retirement and post-retirement benefits 58 167 Long-term deferred revenue 197 187 Long-term operating lease liabilities 186 191 Other long-term liabilities 296 352 Total liabilities 3,937 3,997 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100 million shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 1 billion shares authorized; 199 million shares at October 31, 2022, and 197 million shares at October 31, 2021 issued 2 2 Treasury stock at cost; 20.5 million shares at October 31, 2022 and 15.1 million shares at October 31, 2021 (2,274 ) (1,425 ) Additional paid-in-capital 2,333 2,219 Retained earnings 4,554 3,430 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (454 ) (442 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,161 3,784 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,098 $ 7,781 Page 3

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Year ended October 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,124 $ 894 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 117 117 Amortization 106 176 Share-based compensation 125 103 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 7 (53 ) Excess and obsolete inventory-related charges 27 27 Loss on settlement of pension plan — 16 Unrealized loss on investment in Equity Securities 31 — Other non-cash expense (income), net 11 6 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (204 ) (122 ) Inventory (125 ) (43 ) Accounts payable 56 53 Employee compensation and benefits (17 ) 50 Deferred revenue 79 96 Income taxes payable (14 ) 34 Retirement and post-retirement benefits (19 ) 7 Other assets and liabilities (160 ) (39 ) Net cash provided by operating activities(a) 1,144 1,322 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in property, plant and equipment (185 ) (174 ) Acquisition of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired (33 ) (178 ) Purchase of investments (33 ) (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (251 ) (353 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 63 59 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (74 ) (53 ) Treasury stock repurchases (849 ) (673 ) Other financing activities (1 ) (4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (861 ) (671 ) Effect of exchange rate movements (43 ) 3 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11 ) 301 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,068 1,767 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 2,057 $ 2,068 (a) Cash payments included in operating activities: Interest payments $ 75 $ 75 Income tax paid, net $ 191 $ 130 Page 4

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CORE REVENUE (In millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Year-over-year compare Year-over-year compare Q4'22 Q4'21 Percent

Inc/(Dec) FY22 FY21 Percent

Inc/(Dec) Revenue $ 1,443 $ 1,294 11 % $ 5,420 $ 4,941 10 % Adjustments: Revenue from acquisitions or divestitures (3 ) — (11 ) — Currency impacts 51 — 116 — Core Revenue $ 1,491 $ 1,294 15 % $ 5,525 $ 4,941 12 % Please refer last page for discussion on our non-GAAP financial measures. Page 5

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS INFORMATION (In millions, except where noted) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Communications Solutions Group YoY Q4'22 Q4'21 % Chg Revenue $ 992 $ 919 8 % Gross margin, % 66% 66% Income from operations $ 289 $ 262 Operating margin, % 29% 28% Electronic Industrial Solutions Group YoY Q4'22 Q4'21 % Chg Revenue $ 451 $ 375 20 % Gross margin, % 60% 66% Income from operations $ 142 $ 135 Operating margin, % 32% 36% Segment revenue and income from operations are consistent with the respective non-GAAP financial measures as discussed on last page. Page 6

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three months ended Year ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Net income $ 299 $ 1.66 $ 282 $ 1.52 $ 1,124 $ 6.18 $ 894 $ 4.78 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related balances 25 0.14 27 0.14 103 0.57 174 0.93 Share-based compensation 23 0.13 20 0.11 126 0.69 104 0.56 Acquisition and integration costs 2 0.01 1 0.01 9 0.05 9 0.05 Restructuring and others 20 0.12 (1 ) (0.01 ) 54 0.30 26 0.14 Adjustment for taxes(a) 17 0.08 9 0.05 (28 ) (0.16 ) (43 ) (0.23 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 386 $ 2.14 $ 338 $ 1.82 $ 1,388 $ 7.63 $ 1,164 $ 6.23 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 180 186 182 187 (a) For both the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021, management uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 12%. Please refer last page for details on the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Page 7

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. FREE CASH FLOW (In millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three months ended Year ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 398 $ 368 $ 1,144 $ 1,322 Less: Investments in property, plant and equipment (58 ) (73 ) (185 ) (174 ) Free cash flow $ 340 $ 295 $ 959 $ 1,148 Please refer last page for details on the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Page 8

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of the business, to make operating decisions and to forecast and plan for future periods. We believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results "through the eyes of management" in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information enhances investors' understanding of the continuing performance of our business and facilitates comparison of performance to our historical and future periods. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, including industry peer companies, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The discussion below presents information about each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the company's reasons for including or excluding certain categories of income or expenses from our non-GAAP results. In future periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items. Accordingly, adjustments for these items and other similar items in our non-GAAP presentation should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual. Non-GAAP Revenue generally relates to an acquisition and includes recognition of acquired deferred revenue that was written down to fair value in purchase accounting. Management believes that excluding fair value purchase accounting adjustments more closely correlates with the ordinary and ongoing course of the acquired company's operations and facilitates analysis of revenue growth and business trends. We may not have non-GAAP revenue in all periods. Core Revenue is GAAP/non-GAAP revenue (as applicable) excluding the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with material acquisitions or divestitures completed within the last twelve months. We exclude the impact of foreign currency changes as currency rates can fluctuate based on factors that are not within our control and can obscure revenue growth trends. As the nature, size and number of acquisitions can vary significantly from period to period and as compared to our peers, we exclude revenue associated with recently acquired businesses to facilitate comparisons of revenue growth and analysis of underlying business trends. Free cash flow includes net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for investments in property, plant & equipment. Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS may include the following types of adjustments: ¦ Acquisition-related Items: We exclude the impact of certain items recorded in connection with business combinations from our non-GAAP financial measures that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts and lack of predictability as to occurrence or timing. These amounts may include non-cash items such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets and amortization of items associated with fair value purchase accounting adjustments, including recognition of acquired deferred revenue (see Non-GAAP Revenue above). We also exclude other acquisition and integration costs associated with business acquisitions that are not normal recurring operating expenses, including amortization of amounts paid to redeem acquires' unvested stock-based compensation awards, and legal, accounting and due diligence costs. We exclude these charges to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance. ¦ Share-based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures because share-based compensation expense can vary significantly from period to period based on the company's share price, as well as the timing, size and nature of equity awards granted. Management believes the exclusion of this expense facilitates the ability of investors to compare the company's operating results with those of other companies, many of which also exclude share-based compensation expense in determining their non-GAAP financial measures. ¦ Restructuring and others: We exclude incremental expenses associated with restructuring initiatives, usually aimed at material changes in the business or cost structure. Such costs may include employee separation costs, asset impairments, facility-related costs, contract termination fees, and costs to move operations from one location to another. These activities can vary significantly from period to period based on the timing, size and nature of restructuring plans; therefore, we do not consider such costs to be normal, recurring operating expenses.

We also exclude "others", not normal, recurring, cash operating income/expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures. Such items are evaluated on an individual basis, based on both quantitative and qualitative factors and generally represent items that we do not anticipate occurring as part of our normal business. While not all-inclusive, examples of such items would include net unrealized gains on equity investments still held, significant non-recurring events like realized gains or losses associated with our employee benefit plans, costs and recoveries related to unusual events, gain on sale of assets/divestitures, etc. We believe that these costs do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating performance or comparisons to our operating performance in other periods. ¦ Estimated Tax Rate: We utilize a consistent methodology for long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate. When projecting this long-term rate, we exclude any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Additionally, we evaluate our current long-term projections, current tax structure and other factors, such as existing tax positions in various jurisdictions and key tax holidays in major jurisdictions where Keysight operates. This tax rate could change in the future for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to significant changes in geographic earnings mix including acquisition activity, or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions where Keysight operates. The above reasons also limit our ability to reasonably estimate the future GAAP tax rate and provide a reconciliation of the expected non-GAAP earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to the GAAP equivalent. Management recognizes these items can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements, including our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded costs are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company's profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company's performance. Page 9

Contacts

EDITORIAL CONTACT:

Andrea Mueller

+1 408-218-4754

andrea.mueller@keysight.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jason Kary

+1 707-577-6916

jason.kary@keysight.com