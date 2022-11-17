SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) today announced operating results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2022 versus the third quarter ended October 31, 2021.
"We are proud of another strong quarter generating an 8.1% comp, or a 25% two-year comp and an almost 50% three-year comp, with record EPS growth of 12% over last year to $3.72 per share. These results reflect the continuation of backlog order fulfillment, strong product margins and disciplined cost control," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"We delivered another quarter of record revenues and earnings in a challenging environment. Our topline results illustrate our ability to gain market share. Our bottom-line results demonstrate the power of our operating model to sustain merchandise margin and control SG&A expenses," added Jeff Howie, Chief Financial Officer.
Alber concluded, "Although the macro backdrop has become more uncertain, we believe our strong positioning, growth initiatives, and culture of financial discipline will allow us to outperform in any environment."
THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
- Comparable brand revenue. Increased 8.1% with a 2-year comp of 25.0% and a 3-year comp of almost 50%.
- Gross margin. Rate of 41.5% which was 220bps below last year, driven by higher shipping and freight costs with merchandise margin flat to last year with occupancy deleverage of 30bps. Occupancy costs increased 10.5% to $202 million.
- SG&A. Rate of 26.0% leveraging 160bps on a GAAP basis and 150bps on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting employment and advertising leverage.
- Operating income. $340 million, increasing 2.8% on a GAAP basis and 2.0% on a non-GAAP basis, with operating margin of 15.5%.
- Diluted EPS. $3.72 per share, increasing 13.1% on a GAAP basis and 12.0% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Cash and cash flow. Ended the quarter with $113 million in cash and generated $205 million in operating cash flow.
OUTLOOK
- We are reiterating our fiscal year 2022 guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth and operating margins relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin.
- Given the macro uncertainty, we will not reiterate or update our guidance through fiscal year 2024.
- We will provide guidance for fiscal 2023 and beyond in our press release announcing our fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will host a live conference call today, November 17, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. (PT). The call will be open to the general public via live webcast and can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events.
SEC REGULATION G — NON-GAAP INFORMATION
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Exhibit 1 provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential variability and limited visibility of excluded items. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of current period performance on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and our financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements in the quotes of our President and Chief Executive Officer and our Chief Financial Officer, our fiscal year 2022 outlook and long-term financial targets, and statements regarding our growth strategies and initiatives.
The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending; the continuing impact of inflation and measures to control inflation, including raising interest rates, on consumer spending; the continuing impact of the coronavirus, war in Ukraine, and shortages of various raw materials on our global supply chain, retail store operations and customer demand; the outcome of our growth initiatives; new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing and manufacturing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; effective inventory management; inventory constraints; our ability to manage customer returns; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy, supply chain, product, transportation, and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems, operations and processes; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the impact of current and potential future tariffs and our ability to mitigate impacts; the potential for increased corporate income taxes; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our public announcements, reports to stockholders and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2022 and all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We have not filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 30, 2022. As a result, all financial results described here should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time we file the Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we've deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we're united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.
For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/
WSM-IR
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
For the Thirty-nine Weeks Ended
October 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
October 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
$
% of
Revenues
$
% of
Revenues
$
% of
Revenues
$
% of
Revenues
Net revenues
$
2,192,574
100.0
%
$
2,047,539
100.0
%
$
6,221,338
100.0
%
$
5,744,907
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
1,282,048
58.5
1,152,054
56.3
3,553,455
57.1
3,238,181
56.4
Gross profit
910,526
41.5
895,485
43.7
2,667,883
42.9
2,506,726
43.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses
570,893
26.0
565,218
27.6
1,639,248
26.3
1,578,182
27.5
Operating income
339,633
15.5
330,267
16.1
1,028,635
16.5
928,544
16.2
Interest (income) expense, net
(370
)
—
121
—
(877
)
—
1,954
—
Earnings before income taxes
340,003
15.5
330,146
16.1
1,029,512
16.5
926,590
16.1
Income taxes
88,280
4.0
80,622
3.9
256,601
4.1
203,194
3.5
Net earnings
$
251,723
11.5
%
$
249,524
12.2
%
$
772,911
12.4
%
$
723,396
12.6
%
Earnings per share (EPS):
Basic
$
3.77
$
3.37
$
11.27
$
9.66
Diluted
$
3.72
$
3.29
$
11.08
$
9.40
Shares used in calculation of EPS:
Basic
66,704
74,010
68,578
74,865
Diluted
67,617
75,943
69,782
76,975
3rd Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth (Decline)1
Net Revenues
Comparable Brand Revenue
Growth (Decline)
(In millions, except percentages)
Q3 22
Q3 21
Q3 22
Q3 21
Pottery Barn
$
935
$
789
19.6
%
15.9
%
West Elm
600
580
4.2
22.5
Williams Sonoma
262
272
(1.5
)
7.6
Pottery Barn Kids and Teen
299
316
(4.8
)
16.9
Other2
97
91
N/A
N/A
Total
$
2,193
$
2,048
8.1
%
16.9
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As of
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
October 30,
January 30,
October 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
113,058
$
850,338
$
656,898
Accounts receivable, net
125,842
131,683
139,511
Merchandise inventories, net
1,687,895
1,246,372
1,272,028
Prepaid expenses
104,208
69,252
85,433
Other current assets
29,729
26,249
22,852
Total current assets
2,060,732
2,323,894
2,176,722
Property and equipment, net
1,009,088
920,773
892,226
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,277,064
1,132,764
1,159,315
Deferred income taxes, net
54,247
56,585
61,768
Goodwill
85,245
85,354
85,392
Other long-term assets, net
107,631
106,250
101,901
Total assets
$
4,594,007
$
4,625,620
$
4,477,324
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
720,856
$
612,512
$
638,371
Accrued expenses
275,381
319,924
273,722
Gift card and other deferred revenue
488,771
447,770
431,446
Income taxes payable
45,879
79,554
38,320
Operating lease liabilities
220,012
217,409
218,348
Other current liabilities
103,821
94,517
91,418
Total current liabilities
1,854,720
1,771,686
1,691,625
Deferred lease incentives
13,918
16,360
17,268
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,208,074
1,066,839
1,095,290
Other long-term liabilities
104,361
106,528
129,771
Total liabilities
3,181,073
2,961,413
2,933,954
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
—
Common stock: $0.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 66,556, 71,982, and 73,326 shares issued and outstanding at October 30, 2022, January 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021, respectively
666
720
734
Additional paid-in capital
553,698
600,942
585,449
Retained earnings
877,157
1,074,084
963,840
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,848
)
(10,828
)
(5,942
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(739
)
(711
)
(711
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,412,934
1,664,207
1,543,370
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,594,007
$
4,625,620
$
4,477,324
Retail Store Data
(unaudited)
Beginning of quarter
End of quarter
As of
July 31, 2022
Openings
Closings
October 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
Pottery Barn
189
2
(2)
189
195
Williams Sonoma
175
—
—
175
194
West Elm
121
2
(1)
122
121
Pottery Barn Kids
52
—
—
52
57
Rejuvenation
9
—
—
9
10
Total
546
4
(3)
547
577
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the Thirty-nine Weeks Ended
(In thousands)
October 30,
October 31,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
772,911
$
723,396
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
157,410
145,897
Loss on disposal/impairment of assets
5,738
887
Amortization of deferred lease incentives
(2,442
)
(3,345
)
Non-cash lease expense
169,602
159,757
Deferred income taxes
(10,494
)
(11,440
)
Tax benefit related to stock-based awards
11,172
10,838
Stock-based compensation expense
67,797
70,566
Other
272
4
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
5,288
4,941
Merchandise inventories
(443,812
)
(264,094
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(39,737
)
(10,078
)
Accounts payable
98,103
74,181
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(34,157
)
24,400
Gift card and other deferred revenue
42,005
58,189
Operating lease liabilities
(177,855
)
(164,569
)
Income taxes payable
(33,276
)
(31,191
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
588,525
788,339
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(234,378
)
(141,010
)
Other
100
97
Net cash used in investing activities
(234,278
)
(140,913
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(840,955
)
(652,699
)
Payment of dividends
(165,254
)
(135,201
)
Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards
(80,431
)
(102,482
)
Repayment of long-term debt
—
(300,000
)
Debt issuance costs
—
(777
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,086,640
)
(1,191,159
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(4,887
)
294
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(737,280
)
(543,439
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
850,338
1,200,337
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
113,058
$
656,898
Exhibit 1
3rd Quarter GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(unaudited)
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
For the Thirty-nine Weeks Ended
October 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
October 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
(In thousands, except per share data)
$
% of
revenues
$
% of
revenues
$
% of
revenues
$
% of
revenues
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
570,893
26.0
%
$
565,218
27.6
%
$
1,639,248
26.3
%
$
1,578,182
27.5
%
Outward-related1
—
(2,752
)
—
(8,348
)
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
570,893
26.0
%
$
562,466
27.5
%
$
1,639,248
26.3
%
$
1,569,834
27.3
%
Operating income
$
339,633
15.5
%
$
330,267
16.1
%
$
1,028,635
16.5
%
$
928,544
16.2
%
Outward-related1
—
2,752
—
8,348
Non-GAAP operating income
$
339,633
15.5
%
$
333,019
16.3
%
$
1,028,635
16.5
%
$
936,892
16.3
%
$
Tax rate
$
Tax rate
$
Tax rate
$
Tax rate
Income taxes
$
88,280
26.0
%
$
80,622
24.4
%
$
256,601
24.9
%
$
203,194
21.9
%
Outward-related1
—
473
—
1,446
Non-GAAP income taxes
$
88,280
26.0
%
$
81,095
24.4
%
$
256,601
24.9
%
$
204,640
21.9
%
Diluted EPS
$
3.72
$
3.29
$
11.08
$
9.40
Outward-related1
—
0.03
—
0.09
Non-GAAP diluted EPS2
$
3.72
$
3.32
$
11.08
$
9.49
SEC Regulation G - Non-GAAP Information
These tables include non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense, operating income, operating margin, income taxes, effective tax rate and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Contacts
Jeff Howie EVP, Chief Financial Officer - (415) 402 4324
-or-
Jeremy Brooks SVP, Chief Accounting Officer & Head of Investor Relations - (415) 733 2371