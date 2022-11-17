TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services for the largest prime ecommerce platform, reports its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer today after the close November 17, 2022 at 5:00 P.M where Nextech will host a conference call to discuss Q3 results.

CEO Commentary:

"Q3 was a transformational quarter for Nextech AR, as demand, production and our revenue from 3D modeling has significantly ramped up. This is evident with our sequential production of 3D models up by over +110% and our sequential revenue of 3D models up by over +192% over Q2. Our Q3 figures are showing that our 3D modeling revenue is now growing exponentially. He continued, "With the announcement of a $700,000 3D model order to be delivered in Q4, we are confident that Q4 will be another record quarter for Nextech. As it is still quite early in Q4, we do expect to announce additional significant orders in the coming weeks as demand and our production capabilities will only continue to increase into Q4, 2023 and beyond."

2022 Q3: 3D Model and Technology Services Financial Highlights

Q3 technology services revenue up +66% from Q2 2022 hitting approximately $920K

from Q2 2022 hitting approximately $920K Q3 3D modeling revenue surges over +192% versus Q2 2022

versus Q2 2022 Q3 3D model production increased +110% versus Q2 2022

versus Q2 2022 Q3 technology services gross profit margin improves to +60% versus 37% in Q2 2022

Q3 gross profit was approximately $555K on 920K in Q3 technology revenue with a gross profit margin of 60%

2022 Q3: Legacy E-commerce Business Results

E-commerce generated over $2 million of revenue during the wind-down this quarter, bringing in over $800K of cash in Q3, and in Q4 to date has brought in additional cash achieving the Company's set goal of bringing in $1 million to $2 million in cash

The Company expects to be fully out of the legacy e-commerce business in Q4, 2022

2022 Q3 Totals

Total revenue for the quarter was $3 million

Total gross profit for the quarter was approximately $1.34 million

2022 Q4 Outlook

$700,000 3D model order to be delivered in Q4, 2022

Several quotes have been issued for large RFPs, which could close in Q4 2022

Ramp up of 3D model production to meet the growing demand from the largest Prime ecommerce marketplace as well as re-orders, sets the stage for a substantial increase in 3D model production in Q4, 2022 and continuing in 2023

ARway

Trading in ARway began on October 26, 2022. With a current market price of approximately $2 per share, Nextech's 13 million share ownership is valued at about $26 million dollars.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 5,278,516 $ 7,237,296 Receivables (Note 4) 624,694 1,081,164 Deferred asset (Note 7) 260,639 - Contract asset (Note 14) 261,692 386,202 Prepaid expenses (Note 5) 472,442 749,474 Inventory (Note 6) 640,852 3,389,098 Non-current assets held for sale (Note 17) 534,664 - 8,073,499 12,843,234 Non-current assets Equipment (Note 8) 354,527 377,242 Right-of-use asset (Note 9) 919,096 1,079,319 Intangible assets (Note 10) 4,200,687 6,419,934 Goodwill (Note 10) 7,061,970 8,790,529 Total assets $ 20,609,779 $ 29,510,258 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 11) $ 2,309,942 $ 2,759,017 Deferred revenue (Note 14) 471,835 609,001 Lease liability (Note 9) 259,348 290,357 3,041,125 3,658,375 Non-current liabilities Lease liability (Note 9) 644,420 786,755 Deferred income tax liability 399,962 712,215 Loan payable - 90,896 Total liabilities 4,085,507 5,248,241 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (Note 12) 82,185,705 70,570,760 Reserves 12,608,012 10,671,525 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,790,153 1,978,469 Deficit (80,059,598 ) (58,958,737 ) 16,524,272 24,262,017 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,609,779 $ 29,510,258

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenue (Note 14) $ 3,012,440 $ 5,524,902 $ 8,755,637 $ 18,885,741 Cost of sales (Note 15) (1,668,490 ) (3,895,320 ) (5,159,245 ) (11,961,736 ) Gross profit 1,343,950 1,629,582 3,596,392 6,924,005 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (Note 15) 1,702,695 4,187,583 6,022,831 12,837,426 General and administrative (Note 15) 2,592,343 3,704,359 10,903,087 9,746,546 Research and development (Note 15) 1,157,408 1,863,709 3,064,874 5,386,473 5,452,446 9,755,651 19,990,792 27,970,445 Other expense (income) Stock-based compensation (Note 12) 311,301 (574,131 ) 1,768,392 2,384,912 Amortization (Note 10) 597,354 682,889 2,076,161 1,276,798 Right of use amortization (Note 9) 77,624 64,735 204,476 144,057 Gain on short-term investments (90,744 ) - (90,744 ) (219,321 ) Gain on contingent consideration - 102,400 - (1,413,648 ) Depreciation (Note 8) 36,941 37,286 111,182 97,321 Impairment of intangible assets (Note 10) - - 2,702,313 - Foreign exchange gain (566,648 ) (252,992 ) (965,988 ) (371,369 ) 365,828 60,187 5,805,792 1,898,750 Loss before income taxes (4,474,324 ) (8,186,256 ) (22,200,192 ) (22,945,190 ) Current income tax expense (7,128 ) - (21,384 ) - Deferred income tax recovery 126,777 - 387,562 - Net loss from operations $ (4,354,675 ) $ (8,186,256 ) $ (21,834,014 ) $ (22,945,190 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note 17) $ (49,090 ) $ (30,418 ) $ 733,153 $ (343,250 ) Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, continuing operations (183,470 ) 410,785 (205,569 ) 293,753 Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, discontinued operations (Note 17) 10,286 2,769 17,253 2,343 Total comprehensive loss $ (4,576,949 ) $ (7,803,120 ) $ (21,289,177 ) $ (22,992,344 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted loss per common share, continuing operations (0.05 ) (0.09 ) (0.22 ) (0.28 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share, discontinued operations - - 0.01 - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 98,641,286 86,125,077 99,201,669 82,002,671

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cashflows from operating activities Net loss $ (4,354,675 ) $ (8,186,256 ) $ (21,834,014 ) $ (22,945,190 ) Discontinued operations (49,090 ) (30,418 ) 733,153 (343,250 ) Items not affecting cash Amortization of intangible assets 597,354 682,889 2,076,161 1,276,798 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill - - 2,702,313 - Deferred income tax recovery (126,777 ) - (387,562 ) - Amortization of right to use asset 77,624 13,466 204,476 92,788 Depreciation of property and equipment 36,941 37,286 111,182 97,321 Gain on digital assets - - - (219,321 ) Gain on short-term investment (90,744 ) - (90,744 ) - Gain on contingent consideration - 102,400 - (1,413,648 ) Shares for services 581,286 78,535 1,446,852 1,378,382 Stock-based compensation 311,301 (574,131 ) 1,768,392 2,384,912 Changes in non-cash working capital balances Receivables (223,510 ) (797,207 ) 438,862 (582,729 ) Deferred asset (107,454 ) - (260,639 ) - Contract asset (68,057 ) 69,342 124,510 (23,387 ) Prepaid expenses 59,727 411,727 277,032 459,252 Inventory 1,228,785 (514,123 ) 2,251,124 (1,369,957 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (342,533 ) 1,399,775 (451,613 ) 1,305,476 Deferred revenue 49,695 133,360 (137,166 ) 1,190,248 Cashflows from operating activities, continuing operations $ (2,716,519 ) $ (6,804,199 ) $ (11,248,643 ) $ (18,288,269 ) Cashflows from operating activities, discontinued operations 296,392 (369,156 ) 220,962 (424,036 ) Cashflows from investing activities Purchase of equipment (15,951 ) (27,653 ) (83,606 ) (138,572 ) Proceeds from sale of digital assets - - - 2,765,356 Interest on lease liability (8,441 ) - (22,043 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, continuing operations $ (24,392 ) $ (27,653 ) $ (105,649 ) $ 2,626,784 Cashflows from financing activities Repayment of loan (90,896 ) - (90,896 ) - Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants - 123,986 - 1,416,934 Proceeds from Employee Pay Program 1,488,526 - 1,488,526 - Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs - - 8,938,406 - Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs - - - 12,632,937 Payment of lease obligations (90,934 ) (13,145 ) (238,701 ) (148,923 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (18,902 ) - (18,902 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, continuing operations $ 1,306,696 $ 91,939 $ 10,097,335 $ 13,882,047 Change in cash during the period (1,137,823 ) (7,109,069 ) (1,035,995 ) (2,203,474 ) Cash, beginning of period 7,063,268 15,395,005 7,237,296 10,684,952 Effects of foreign exchange on cash (634,979 ) (27,373 ) (910,835 ) (222,914 ) Cash, end of period, continuing operations 5,278,516 8,258,563 5,278,516 8,258,563 Cash, end of period, discontinued operations 11,950 - 11,950 - Cash, end of period $ 5,290,466 $ 8,258,563 $ 5,290,466 $ 8,258,563 Supplemental cash flow information Taxes paid 220 (224 ) 21,790 8,743 Interest paid 5,600 9,022 23,457 16,298 Interest received 34,392 11,956 73,721 33,426

Conference Call Details:

Title: Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings & Conference

Call Date: Thursday November 17, 2022.

Time: 05:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2024

International Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0187

Conference ID: 7778367

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/348498012

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's investor relations website.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world's biggest brands.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSNX:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/.

Forward-looking Statements

