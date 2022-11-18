Anzeige
Essity recognized as a European diversity leader by Financial Times

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has - for the second consecutive year - been designated a Diversity Leader by the UK business daily Financial Times.

The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender balance, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.

"At Essity, we believe a diverse and inclusive organization leads to better decision-making and thereby stronger results. I'm pleased to see that our purposeful work in the area of inclusivity has been recognized once again," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO at Essity.

More information about the Financial Times Diversity Leader ranking can be found here.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Helena Hansen, Media Relations Manager, +46 70 616 96 69 helena.j.hansen@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3669206/1680174.pdf

Essity recognized as a European diversity leader by Financial Times

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/ft-leaderdiversity2023-logo-cmyk-22a-a-a-23-condenced,c3115493

FT LeaderDiversity2023 Logo CMYK 22Ã Ã Ã 23 condenced

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-recognized-as-a-european-diversity-leader-by-financial-times-301682530.html

