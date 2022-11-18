DJ Announcement to bondholders of Metalloinvest Eurobonds regarding a regular coupon payment

Announcement to bondholders of Metalloinvest Eurobonds regarding a regular coupon payment

Moscow, Russia - 18 November 2022 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and a regional producer of high-quality steel, today announces that it has made in full its regular semi-annual coupon payment in respect of its 3.375% Eurobonds due in 2028, issued by METALLOINVEST FINANCE D.A.C. for USUSD 650,000,000 (ISIN: XS2400040973, US59126LAB45) ("the 2028 Eurobonds").

Metalloinvest, acting in accordance with the issuance documentation and applicable law, has fulfilled its obligations on making the regular coupon payment to noteholders of its 2028 Eurobonds with a record date of 22 October 2022. In particular, following cancellation of some of the 2028 Eurobonds acquired by the Company:

-- On 27 October 2022, the Company transferred funds in Russian roubles to its 2028 Eurobond holders whoserights are recorded with Russian depositories. In order to make the payments, Gazprombank has been appointed as thedomestic paying agent for the 2028 Eurobonds;

-- On 10 November 2022, the Company transferred funds in USD to its paying agent Deutsche Bank (Londonbranch) for coupon payments to its 2028 Eurobond holders whose rights are recorded in non-Russian depositaries(44.3% of the original volume of the issuance).

Metalloinvest believes that it has taken all necessary and possible steps, in accordance with the issuance documentation, to ensure the proper and timely payment of coupon on the 2028 Eurobonds.

For additional information the bondholders, whose rights are recorded with non-Russian depositaries, shall contact the paying agent, the relevant clearing systems and the clearing systems' accountholders directly.

About Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis (15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel. USM Metalloinvest LLC (a part of Holding Company USM LLC) owns 100% of Joint Stock Company "Holding Company "METALLOINVEST". Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

