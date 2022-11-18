Singapore-based infrastructure developer Equis has announced plans to construct a 1,200 MW/2.4 GWh battery in Australia. It claims it will be the largest battery energy storage system to be developed in Australia and Asia.From pv magazine Australia Equis Development has committed to invest $1.27 billion to develop the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub (MREH) north of Melbourne in the state of Victoria after acquiring the battery energy storage project from Australian renewables developer Syncline Energy. The project, previously known as the Melton Renewable Energy Hub, was first unveiled in August ...

