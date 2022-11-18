Anzeige
Freitag, 18.11.2022
WKN: A3DMCV ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95 
Frankfurt
18.11.22
09:16 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
18.11.2022 | 10:10
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marula Mining Plc - Further re Fundraise, Director dealing & RPT

PR Newswire

London, November 18

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

18 November 2022

Further re Fundraise, Director dealing & Related Party Transaction

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining investment company, announces that, further to the announcement released on 27 October 2022 and 4 November 2022, the full amount of £450,000 resulting from the previously announced fundraise has now been received by the Company.

In addition, the Company has increased the fundraising to £519,500 through an additional £69,500 of oversubscriptions at the same issue price of the 27 October 2022 fundraise, being 2 pence per new ordinary share (the "Additional Fundraise"). For each two shares issued, the shareholders participating in the Additional Fundraise, will receive a warrant allowing the holder to subscribe for an additional share in the Company at an exercise price of 4 pence, exercisable until 31 December 2025 ("Additional Fundraise Warrant"). An Additional Fundraise Warrant has been issued over 1,737,500 new ordinary shares.

Related Party Transaction

Marcel ("Marc") Nally, a Non-executive Director of the Company, subscribed for £25,000 of the total £69,500, being 1,250,000 new ordinary shares in the Additional Fundraise. Following this subscription, Mr Nally is interested in 1,250,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 1.4 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The participation of Mr Nally in the Additional Fundraise constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 4.6 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook (the "Transaction"). The Directors of the Company independent of the Transaction confirm that, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the related party transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of Marula are concerned.

Consequently, application has been made for 8,850,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Admission") on or around 24 November 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 90,482,248 ordinary shares of 0.01p each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 90,482,248. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC
Jason Brewer,
Chief Executive Officer

Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi
Investor Relations

Email: jason@marulamining.com

Email: info@marulamining.com
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Broker
OvalX
Tom Curran / Thomas Smith		 +44 (0) 20 7392 1568
Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren		 +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution;

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameMarcel Nally
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusDirector
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameMarula Mining plc
b.LEI2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each


ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95
b.Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares through the Additional Fundraise
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
PriceVolume
2p1,250,000
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price

N/A

N/A
e.Date of the transaction16 November 2022
f.Place of the transactionLondon
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameMarcel Nally
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusDirector
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameMarula Mining plc
b.LEI2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Warrants over new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each


ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95
b.Nature of the transactionOne warrant issued for every two new ordinary shares subscribed for as part of the Additional Fundraise
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
PriceVolume
4p625,000
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price

N/A

N/A
e.Date of the transaction16 November 2022
f.Place of the transactionLondon
© 2022 PR Newswire
