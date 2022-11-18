Eigen Technologies: Eigen Appoints Insurance Veteran Dr Artur Niemczewski to its Advisory Board

Niemczewski is Eigen's first insurance industry advisor

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eigen Technologies (Eigen), the global intelligent document processing (IDP) provider, has appointed Dr Artur Niemczewski to its advisory board. He is Eigen's first advisor dedicated to insurance.

Artur will advise Eigen on its insurance market strategy, product development and industry partnerships. He brings over 25 years of experience in the sector and this experience has given him a unique understanding of all aspects of the insurance value chain. As well as Eigen, Artur currently serves on the board of the Chartered Insurance Institute and is an advisor to Anthemis Group (an Eigen investor). He previously served in senior leadership roles at Marsh, Willis, DXC and AXA, as well as being CEO of Pro Global Insurance Solutions Plc.

"I am very excited to have Artur join Eigen's advisory board," said Dr Lewis Z. Liu, Eigen's founder & CEO. "He brings a wealth of experience in the insurance sectorthat will be invaluable to Eigen as we continue to scale. Insurance has been our fastest growing sector for the last couple of years. Increasingly it has become aware of the potential for automation to radically transform how it uses data by leveraging AI technology such as ours to improve decision making and improve the bottom line. Artur will help us further develop our dedicated insurance offering, particularly with his experience as one of the early pioneers of digital transformation across the sector."

"I am honoured to join Eigen's advisory board as its first member from the insurance industry," said Dr Artur Niemczewski. "When I first came across Eigen's IDP technology, I was struck by its unique ability to search, interrogate and convert unstructured documents into structured data. I immediately saw endless applicability to insurance - from interpreting and converting London MRC slips, client risk documentation, contracts, wordings, loss runs, through to engineering or loss adjuster reports. Technological innovation has always been my passion, and I look forward to helping Eigen further develop its excellent products for the insurance sector, such as Underwriter Assistant. Eigen has the technology, the commercial approach and large-client experience to empower the industry to deliver the automation revolution in data it needs now. Eigen's IDP is a truly powerful tool in the hands of a skilled underwriter or a claims professional."

About Eigen Technologies

Eigen is an intelligent document processing (IDP) company that enables its clients to quickly and precisely extract answers from their documents, so they can better manage risk, scale operations, automate processes and navigate dynamic regulatory environments.

Eigen's customizable, no-code AI-powered platform uses machine learning to automate the extraction of answers from documents and can be applied to a wide variety of use cases. It understands context and delivers better accuracy on far fewer training documents, while protecting the security of clients' data.

Eigen's clients include some of the best-known and respected names in finance, insurance, law and professional services, including Goldman Sachs, ING, BlackRock, Aviva, Swiss Re and Allen & Overy. Almost half of all global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) use Eigen to overcome their document and data challenges. Eigen is backed by Goldman Sachs, Temasek, Lakestar, Dawn Capital, ING Ventures, Anthemis and the Sony Innovation Fund by IGV.

