A grid-modeling company has proposed an underground high-voltage DC transmission overlay for the continental United States. It could potentially help to reduce climate pollutants and electricity costs, in addition to facilitating solar and wind deployment.From pv magazine USA Modeling specialist Vibrant Clean Energy (VCE) has proposed a transmission "overlay" for the contiguous United States, with about 210 underground high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines, 70 nodes, and underwater lines along nearly the entire coastline. HVDC transmission can deliver power over long distances ...

