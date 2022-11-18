The 2022 .eu Web Awards ceremony, held last night in Mechelen, Belgium celebrated the most outstanding .eu websites of the year.

Organized by EURid, the .eu Web Awards is a competition for the best .eu, .?? and .e? websites in six categories, where, .eu domain name holders showcase their websites and their work and are awarded for it.

The host of the evening, esteemed television presenter Ray Cokes, provided an evening filled with entertainment and joyful reactions from the winners of the night. The ceremony also included memorable performances by the Scala Women's Choir and DJ sets from Eric Yamazawa.

Please meet the seven winners of this year's .eu Web Awards competition:

The Leaders category: kaila.eu

The Rising Stars category: mvpmedia.eu

The Laurels category: flamingo-project.eu

The Better World category: cityloops.eu

The House of .eu category: likaclub.eu

The Best of IDNs: f????µd?a??ße???s?sd?ad??t???-e?.e?

A Special Commendation for the Youth Award was presented to: noon.eu

Congratulations to all the fantastic winners and their registrars!

