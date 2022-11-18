Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: NORDEA BANK ABP: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

Nordea Bank Abp has invalidated 12,560,102 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on November 18, 2022. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of 21 November 2022. Identifiers of Nordea Bank Abp's share: Trading code: NDA DK ISIN code: FI4000297767 Orderbook id: 160272 Number of shares: 3,675,904,202 ________________________________________________________________________________ ___ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66