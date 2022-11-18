ERC Division of Oasis Technology & Engineering Awarded $145 Million Contract from NASA

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / The ERC Division of Oasis Technology & Engineering (Oasis), a leading provider of advanced technologies in cybersecurity and resiliency, agile software development, systems engineering, information technology, and lifecycle technologies to the Department of Defense and Federal Government Agencies, announced that it has been awarded a contract by the National Aerospace and Space Administration (NASA) for the Laboratory Support Services and Operations (LASSO) II program located at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This 5-year contract has a maximum value of $145 million. ERC will provide program management, laboratory maintenance and support, operational laboratory services, and professional and technical support for scientific research, engineering, and test and evaluation in laboratory environments to support multiple customers and projects associated with NASA spaceflight.

Jane Reutt, NASA Division Vice President, stated, "This win reaffirms ERC's alignment with NASA Kennedy Space Center's objectives and affirms our excellent performance on similar contracts across Kennedy Space Center, Marshall Space Flight Center, and Johnson Space Center."

On the LASSO II contract, we will support KSC Center Engineering, Safety, and Operations (CESO) and NASA Programs including, but not limited to, Exploration Ground Systems (EGS), International Space Station (ISS), Launch Services Program (LSP), Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD), Science Mission Directorate (SMD), and the U.S. Space Force 45th Space Wing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS).

This win builds on our efforts already underway to provide laboratory services, engineering, technical, and scientific expertise at Kennedy Space Center, Johnson Space Center, and Marshall Space Flight Center.

About Oasis Technology & Engineering

Oasis Technology & Engineering is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality engineering services; air traffic management, enterprise systems and applications, research and development, human factors engineering; information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; and specialized engineering solutions to the FAA, NASA, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies. Oasis has been successfully supporting the FAA for more than 25 years with engineering services, research and development and operations across the NAS, and recently joined with ERC to scale and expand its agile software development, systems engineering and cybersecurity offerings. By combining expertise in aviation, space, defense and cybersecurity with leading-edge innovations, the companies bring together complementary capabilities and cultures to serve customers in more than 36 states across the U.S.

