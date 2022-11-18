The Program from ConsenSys, CryptoChicks, C4 and Applicature Helps Talented Women Facing Challenges to Further Their Careers in Blockchain.

Rise Up- Women in Blockchain Program



Launched in August 2022, the Rise-Up program aims to provide education and scholarship opportunities to encourage more women to pursue blockchain developer and entrepreneurial careers. It was established in recognition that many promising and talented young women in blockchain face barriers, particularly Ukrainian women whose careers and livelihoods have been upended due to the war.

The program includes five seats for the Online Blockchain Developer training offered by software company, ConsenSys, through ConsenSys Academy, plus accompanying scholarships of $1000 each donated by blockchain venture builder and accelerator, Applicature. The program also offers free online Blockchain Education Hub access from educational non-profit CryptoChicks, and free access to the Bitcoin Certification program and exam from the Cryptocurrency Certification Consortium (C4).

The following women have been chosen for the ConsenSys Academy training and scholarship from 61 applications received:

Vitalina Soloviova from Ukraine currently living in Germany.

Danee Z from China currently living in Australia.

In addition, 112 women will receive complimentary access to CryptoChicks online education hub, and 187 women will receive complimentary access to the C4 certification program.

"We believe blockchain education is critical to building a better future particularly in our challenging world. We are pleased to award complimentary access to these two deserving women to help them lay a solid foundation to accelerate their careers in blockchain," said Coogan Brennan, Director, ConsenSys Academy.

"We are happy to provide these scholarships and a helping hand to enable these women to develop their careers as skilled solidity developers or in entrepreneurial pursuits," said Ian Arden, Founder and CEO of Applicature.

Scholarship applications are rolling and awarded monthly to the best candidates, open to anyone that identifies as female, based on resume or GitHub, career objectives and stated need. CryptoChicks and C4 access is provided on an ongoing basis. The program ends on February 28th, 2023.

Enrollment and more information is on the website: https://riseup.applicature.com/

Media contact: RiseUp@applicature.com

