Badenova is installing 912 glass-glass PV modules along a cycling path in the city of Freiburg, Germany, as part of a new pilot project.From pv magazine Germany Several companies have tried to deploy solar modules along cycling paths over the past few years. However, the feasibility and economic viability of solar roads remain controversial. The problem is that the modules in recent projects were installed on the pavement, exposing them to excessive mechanical stress from bicycles and pedestrians. With this in mind, German system integrator Badenova has decided to install the solar panels above ...

