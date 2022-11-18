Route1 Inc.: Route1 Announces Q3 and Year to Date 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Route1 Inc. (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of turn-key engineering and professional services, today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

The Company's operating results for Q3 2022 with comparatives are as follows:

Statement of operations In 000s of CAD dollars Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Revenue Subscription and services 1,326 1,854 1,911 1,977 2,297 2,671 Devices and appliances 5,519 5,251 2,781 5,022 4,960 3,663 Other 2 9 3 36 31 4 Total revenue 6,847 7,114 4,695 7,035 7,288 6,338 Cost of revenue 4,842 5,015 2,572 4,660 4,696 3,443 Gross profit 2,005 2,099 2,123 2,375 2,592 2,895 Operating expenses 1,802 1,972 2,012 2,382 2,437 2,451 Operating profit 1 150 127 111 (7) 155 444 Total other expenses 2 86 183 110 308 216 (17) Net income (loss) 64 (56) 1 (315) (61) 461

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

Subscription and services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Application software 804 1,402 1,483 1,504 1,628 1,724 Technology as a service (TaaS) - - - 50 150 435 Other services 521 452 428 423 519 512 Total 1,325 1,854 1,911 1,977 2,297 2,671

Other services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Technology life-cycle maintenance and support 275 214 209 175 177 200 Professional services 246 238 219 248 342 312 Total 521 452 428 423 519 512

Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Adjusted EBITDA 3 543 459 446 341 465 760 Amortization 340 332 335 348 310 316 Operating profit 203 127 111 (7) 155 444

3 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.

Balance sheet extracts In 000s of CAD dollars Sep 30 2022 Jun 30 2022 Mar 31 2022 Dec 31 2021 Sep 30 2021 Jun 30 2021 Cash 103 299 481 63 727 166 Total current assets 5,445 4,593 3,618 5,726 7,543 5,008 Total current liabilities 9,629 9,012 8,147 10,563 11,542 9,095 Net working capital (4,184) (4,419) (4,529) (4,837) (3,999) (4,087) Total assets 14,826 13,909 12,574 15,097 16,833 13,739 Net bank debt and seller notes 3,018 2,515 2,297 2,926 2,194 1,673 Total shareholders' equity 3,209 2,883 2,774 2,728 2,982 2,906

As of November 18, 2022, there are a total of 2,925,000 options currently outstanding under the stock option plan.

Business and Operations Metrics

Route1 continued to see improved levels of recurring revenue derived from its LPR clients through improved support contracts - technology life-cycle maintenance and support revenue. Route1 started the year at a base of US $595,000 per annum.

in US 000s Q1-22 A Q2-22 A Q3-22 A Reported Quarter Value $165 $168 $213 Annualized Value $660 $672 $852

The Company has seen, and expects further growth, in the number of ALPR accounts it has, as active clients. Route1 started the year at 143 unique end users, has an 87% retention rate in FY 2022 and has gross organic growth of 17% as at Nov 18-22.

Since the closing of the Spyrus Solutions acquisition, the Company has monetized the inventory acquired and realized good short-term success in selling the PocketVault P-3X technology. The Company spent approximately US $580,000 to acquire Spyrus Solutions.

in US 000s Q4-21 A Q1-22 A Q2-22 A Q3-22 A Spyrus Solutions Gross Profit $410 $281 $109 $280

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call and web cast to provide a business update on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants should dial Toll-Free 888-506-0062 or Toll/International 973-528-0011 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call and web cast. The participant access code is 318548. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available at Toll-Free 877-481-4010 or Toll/International 919-882-2331, passcode 47107until 4:30 pm on November 25, 2022.

The webcast will be presented live at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2167/47107.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American engineering and professional services company using data capture technologies. We bring security and operations together with real-time actionable intelligence to enhance safety and security, drive greater profitability and improve operational efficiencies. With a deep-rooted background in software development, network operations, and cybersecurity, Route1 brings a unique and valuable approach to the turn-key engineering and professional services arena. Route1's services follow a complete life-cycle model, ensuring the evolution of your technology to meet your desired outcomes. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 500-7030

tony.busseri@route1.com

