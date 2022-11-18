New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Real Hustle Podcast made its way to the top awards in the entertainer category hosted by the Sarasota Award Program. With years of struggle and untiring efforts of Christopher Kiblin, Real Hustle Podcast has received one of the best awards of entertainment category in 2022.





Each year, the Sarasota Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. Such companies enhance the positive image of small businesses by providing assistance to customers and communities. These exceptional companies help make the Sarasota area a great place to live, work and play. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Sarasota Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Sarasota Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Real Hustle Podcast is a show where real people talk about their stories to inspire listeners and viewers. The show has developed a good following over the years and is loved by the audience. It is a package full of motivation and inspiration to bring the real-life struggles of people from different fields in front of its audience. The one-of-its-kind podcast is hosted by Christopher Kiblin, where he invites celebrities, motivational speakers and other influential personalities like entrepreneurs to talk about their hustle and how they managed to reach the top.

The Sarasota Award Program was established to recognize the best of local organizations and works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. The program recognizes small businesses contributing in stabilizing U.S. economy.

