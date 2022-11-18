Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a free global streaming platform with worldwide reach focusing on showcasing the next generation of film creators and athletes, and a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") celebrated another great year for the next generation of film creators and innovative storytellers with the third annual VYRE Film Festival ("VFF3"). VFF3 is an annual event dedicated to displaying quality content and discovering talent from all over the globe. It was a ground-breaking year with hundreds of submissions from all over the world. Submissions included feature films, shorts, and documentaries, with the winners receiving the distribution, marketing, and production budget support from VYRE Network.





VYRE's Film Festival team, headed by Ryan Dell'Orfano, combed through independent projects in eleven categories to narrow it down to three or four different finalists in each category, before having a selected group pick our VFF3 winners.

The Film Festival categories, nominees, and finalists are as follows:

BEST FEATURE FILMS -

Nominees: River of Ghosts, The Family's Feud, Amazon Queen, and Do Over.

Winner: Amazon Queen Directed By Marlin Darrah

A dream vacation of a lifetime quickly turns into a hijacking, endangering passengers and crew, on a boat journey down the Amazon River and into the Brazilian rainforest. Desperate criminals storm aboard, pursuing a lost fortune in the jungle. Now under threat, and with food and fuel running low, the once idealistic tourists - now hostages - must use all their ingenuity as their Amazon cruise becomes a descent into a desperate struggle for survival.

BEST SHORT FILMS -

Nominees: We had Chemistry, The Night Out, Cheks + Balances, and Reclaim Wilderness.

Winner: The Night Out Directed by Jordan Burbank

Set in the 1970s, two teen girls sneak out of town to have a crazy birthday celebration only to find that they are not alone.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES -

Nominees: Wade in The Water, They Are Heroes, and Bob Lanois: Snake Road.

Winner: Wade in the Water: A Journey into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture Directed by David Mesfin

Wade in the Water: The Documentary (2022) is a historical chronicle of the 1,000-year-old Pan-African surfing tradition that stretched the coastline of West Africa from Senegal to Angola and has since taken root in America. The film features several of SoCal's leading surf historians as well as community leaders and environmental activists in the upcoming generation of pioneers.

SHORT DOCUMENTARIES -

Nominees: Kick and Tell, Malpelo, and Ukraine War: Eyes of The Refugees.

Winner: Ukraine War, The Eyes of the Refugees Directed by Olivia M. Pfaff

Short film, documentary, following the lives of the Ukrainian war refugees, from the Russian war on Ukraine. It features the lives of the refugee children and their response to war. Interviews with parents and other adults. filmed on location in Ukraine and Siret Romina

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMS -

Nominees: Antique Clock, In The Moment, Life in The Blood, and Redux.

Winner: In the Moment Directed by Florian Hessique

After a fall from his horse that plunged him into a coma for nearly ten years, Joshua returns to the stables he has known so well. Welcomed by Mario and Alice, he recognizes nothing and no one. Throughout this day, they will do everything to bring back memories in the mind of the one to whom they were so close, but who, today, seems to be a complete stranger.

INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILMS -

Nominees: Circle of Love, The Story of the Real Life Crash, and Touched.

Winner: The True Story of the Real-life Crash Directed by Srdan Jankovic

Two messy nerds try to hack into "cool guy's" social media profile to destroy his relationship, but instead they accidentally hack into the whole REALIFE (social media) system.

INTERNATIONAL EPISODIC SERIES -

Nominees: A Question of Service, Smoke and Mirrors, and Lizzy's Plan: 3 Peas in a podcast.

Winner: Smoke and Mirrors Directed by Bailey Harding

On the night of her 21st birthday, outgoing college student Mia Baxter vanishes after an unexpected incident leaves her shocked to the core. Unfamiliar with one another, four students from different walks of life receive mysterious notes regarding their connection with her. Suddenly thrown together, the four students must confront one another about that night in order to find Mia.

SOCIAL AWARENESS -

Nominees: Apples, Oranges, Lemons and Limes, and Not Enough Human, and Love Letters I can Never Send.

Winner: Apples, Oranges, Lemons, Limes Directed by Pat Mitchell

A timid young man chronically suffers from social anxiety. At a party, an unlikely encounter inspires a night of drinking, joy and romance.

LGBTQ -

Nominees: Mi Vida, Onyx, and Re.

Winner: Mi Vida Directed by Danny Gonzalez

After being raised by a hard-working immigrant single mother, Maria José feels as though she must strive for perfection to appease her mother. However, there's so much lying one can handle, until things start to fall at the seams. Maria José must now choose between pleasing her mom, or doing what makes her happy.

SPANISH SHORTS -

Nominees: Madonna, and ReMi.

Winner: ReMi Directed by Ramon Mayol Aranda

Remigio and Miguel Andrés go on their first date to see each other in person, get to know each other and try to develop a relationship, but the first disagreements immediately arise, as they are two antagonistic personalities.

BEST EPISODIC SERIES -

Nominees: Womanhood: The Series, Spy V Spia, Abstraction and Camisado.

Winner: Abstraction Directed by Tash Ann

A young woman's world is turned upside down when she discovers someone else's bloody cell phone in her car after a wild night out.

"This year we congratulate 11 winners throughout the categories. We are thrilled to have received 259 submissions from over 30 different countries. I am extremely pleased at the great quality work we received from all the nominees, which made it exceptionally difficult to choose just one winner per category while looking for films with depth and growth from beginning to end. Going forward to VFF4, VYRE plans to continue to elevate its presence within the film festival scene." - Ryan Dell'Orfano, VFF Director

"We believe that the climate of the film industry has progressed and there are projects that are often overlooked or don't have access to distribution. VYRE Network's plan is to fill that void and the disconnect between quality content and global viewership." - Lamar Seay, COO

VYRE is thrilled to see a positive growth pattern for the Film Festival, and we are confident this will continue to be a successful part of our platform. Winners of the VFF3 Film Festival will receive an exclusive "one-on-one" interview with the President of VYRE Network, David Hill, and COO, Lamar Seay, to openly break down the process, and the why for all of the winners. Being a winner of the VYRE Film Festival provides the opportunity to receive exposure for an individual's film. Previous festival winners have received upwards of 500,000 to over one million streams.

VYRE Users will be able to see all the VFF3 winners beginning in the first quarter of 2023 on the VYRE app. You can also catch up with some of the past winners (search Film Festival on the app) and new content by downloading the app through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TVs, and on www.vyre.tv.

ABOUT VYRE FILM FESTIVAL

VYRE Film Festival is an annual event that is dedicated to displaying quality content and discovering talent from all over the globe.

The annual program includes documentaries, features, short films, series, and episodic content. Categories include Best feature film, Best Short Film, Social AwarenessAward, Best LGBTQ Film, Best International Feature Film, and more…

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform with worldwide reach. Focused on showcasing the next generation of film creators, and athletes. VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds, and interests. Download the app through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TVs, and on the web.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream, and Studios & Productions. Currently the selection of channels including Live Sports (boxing, Muay Thai, football, basketball, and documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking and Travel), and Comedy. International Channels include Vasool TV (Bollywood/Tallywood), It's Español TV (Spanish), and VYRE Africa.

