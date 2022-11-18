SINGAPORE, Nov 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Relevant Shareholders[1] of Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. ("Kitchen Culture" or the "Company") refer to the EGM which will be convened on Friday, 25 November 2022 at 9.00 a.m. to be held by way of electronic means in relation to the proposed removal of 5 existing directors and the appointment of 5 new directors.



The Relevant Shareholders advise shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") not to be discouraged by any statement issued by the Company about the validity of the EGM or seeking to persuade them not to attend the EGM. The EGM will proceed with or without the cooperation of the Company.



The Relevant Shareholders emphasize that there is no provision in the Company Constitution, Companies Act, or SGX Listing Manual that gives the Company the power to declare the EGM invalid.



Legal advisors have also confirmed that the Notice of EGM as published on 3 November 2022 in the Business Times ("Notice of the EGM") and the EGM are valid pursuant to the Company's Constitution and the Companies Act 1967 of Singapore.



The Relevant Shareholders would like to remind Shareholders that the Company had previously refused to publish the Notice of EGM on SGXNet and on the Company's website, contrary to Catalist Rule 704(14) of the SGX Listing Manual (the "Rule"). Under the Rule, the Company is required to immediately announce the details of any general meeting, such as by publishing a copy of the Notice of the EGM on SGXNet and the Company's website, regardless of any advice sought or action to be taken. Failure to do so is a breach of the Rule and unfairly disenfranchises Shareholders who wish to attend and vote at a general meeting.



Shareholders are strongly encouraged to attend and vote at the EGM either in person or via proxy, to exercise their rights as shareholders of the Company with respect to the proposed resolutions set out in the Notice of the EGM.



[1] Relevant Shareholders refers to OOWAY Group Ltd., Koh Cher Chow, Lin Xiao Long, Ling Chui Chui, Koh Ngin Joo, Lim Cheng Huat, Chew Yu Sheng and Soh Koon Eng.



Issued by Relevant Shareholders of Kitchen Culture Ltd.



Media and Investors Contact:

Email: query@oowayasia.com



Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. [SGX: 5TI] [BBG: KCH:SP] [RIC: KCHL.SI] https://kcholdings.com.sg



Source: Relevant Shareholders of Kitchen Culture Ltd.



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de