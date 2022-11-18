Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Filed Form F-1 for IPO in the US Capital Market After Obtaining Licenses from Malaysia Regulator and Filing to ITU for LEO Satellite Communication Services

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubated company Angkasa-X, filed form F-1 Registration Statement for IPO in the US capital market.

Angkasa-X obtained Network Facilities Providers ("NFP") and Network Service Providers ("NSP") licenses from Malaysia Regulator and filed for Advance Publication Information ("API") approval for the spectrum and frequencies of the proprietary design LEO Satellite to International Telecommunication Union ("ITU").

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1903709/000149315222032360/formf-1.htm

Greenpro owns 28 million shares in Angkasa-X and has been awarded as Top 10 Satellite Solutions Providers in APAC by US-based reputable space industrial magazine, "Aerospace & Defense Review".

https://www.aerospacedefensereview.com/vendor/angkasax-revolutionizing-leo-satellites-to-cut-through-the-digital-divide-cid-571-mid-53.html

According to the SpaceTech Industry September 2021 (Q3) Analytic Report, the global SpaceTech economy is constantly growing and valued at $4.7 trillion in 2021, and it will further grow to $10 trillion by 2030. The investment for SpaceTech economy in East Asia region has achieved $35 billion in 2021.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. CK Lee said, "We are proud that Angkasa-X is set to become a SpaceTech Unicorn with its vision aligned with the United Nations SDGs, to provide satellite connectivity services to serve the 670 million Southeast Asia mass populations."

About ANGKASA-X

ANGKASA-X, a multi awards winning global company, is a Technological-social Inclusion Company with a vision of creating a world where connectivity is a basic, affordable necessity for the betterment of mankind. It consists of a group of companies investing in research & development, IP creation, components sourcing, assembly, integration & testing (AIT), launching and maintaining state-of-the-art Low-Earth-Orbit ("LEO") satellites. Our mission is to provide various satellite connectivity and services to the countries in ASEAN and establish ASEAN Space Economy via the formation of two LEO satellites constellations (A-SEANLINK and A-SEANSAT) with the end goal of eradicating poverty and improving living standards, especially for those living in the remote rural areas.

ANGKASA-X's vision is in-line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") Goal 1: No Poverty; Goal 4: Quality Education; Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth; Goal 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

ANGKASA-X aims to level the playing field by providing the opportunity for better access to internet connectivity by offering Satellite-as-a-Service ("SAAS") to our clients such as telecommunications, government, Internet-service-providers and network companies, which in turn could offer satellite package services to end users and their subscribers.

ANGKASA-X is an official member of the International Communication Union ("ITU"), a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for many matters related to information and communication technologies. We have filed for Advance Publication Information ("API") approval for the spectrum and frequencies of our proprietary design satellite with ITU. ANGKASA-X is a registered holder of Network Service Provider ("NSP") and Network Facilities Provider ("NFP") licenses from the Malaysian regulator, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission ("MCMC").

For more information on the company, please visit http://www.angkasa-x.com.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX and Green-X for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,867,188 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 3,831,677 shares

