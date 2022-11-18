Sembcorp Green Infra has agreed to acquire Mumbai-based renewables producer Vector Green, which has a 583 MW solar and wind portfolio in India.From pv magazine India Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) has agreed to acquire Mumbai-based renewables producer Vector Green Energy for SGD 474 million ($345 million). Its wholly owned Sembcorp Green Infra subsidiary has signed an agreement with India Infrastructure Fund II, a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners India, to acquire a 100% stake in Vector Green Energy. Vector Green is a private-sector power producer with a renewables ...

