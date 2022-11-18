European award-winning Vera Clinic becomes the official hair transplant partner of England's top-notch Premier League team, Everton FC.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Vera Clinic, Turkiye's premium hair transplant and cosmetic surgery hospital, has become the official hair transplant partner of England's top-tier Premier League football team, Everton FC.

Located in Istanbul, Vera Clinic's extensive family of professionally devoted and accomplished medics and caring staff collaborates with one of England's most reputable football clubs endowed with Turkish hospitality. It enacts the collaborative teamwork of a Premier League Team where everyone does their best for the team's overall win.

Two of the best in Europe work together

Vera Clinic was awarded Europe's Best Hair Transplant Clinic at the European Awards in Medicine 2021, whereas Everton FC is among the most renowned clubs within England's Premier League. Now, two of the best in Europe join forces to show the world the power of collaboration that feeds an excellently enacted spirit of teamwork.

Football skillfully played by Everton FC, and hair transplant performed precisely for the best results by Vera Clinic's medical team teaches valuable lessons for winning demanding "games" in sports and medicine.

23 thousand patients from over 84 countries

Established in 2013 by a team of Turkiye's leading surgeons, Vera Clinic is one of the first healthcare institutions in the country specializing in hair transplantation, dental aesthetics and plastic surgery. It is certified by the Turkish government with globally recognized ISO 9001/2015 Quality Management System and ISO 10002 Customer Satisfaction System as evidence of its professional devotion to excellency.

In addition to embracing diversity, Vera Clinic is distinguished by its adherence to an environmentally-conscious approach; all the medical products utilized in the clinic are made of recyclable materials that are harmless to the environment and human health.

Vera Clinic offers services to people of all genders from over the globe in a unique multicultural environment. Its medical experts with over 15 years of experience, granted the biggest wishes of a diverse group of more than 23,000 patients from over 84 countries. The clinic's numerous success stories are written by the extensive and friendly team of more than 150 qualified employees.

Applies the latest medical technologies

As a result of the sustained spirit of teamwork, Vera Clinic tipped the scales of the hair transplant industry in Turkiye on a regional level with original innovations such as Sapphire FUE and OxyCure. It keeps up with the latest tech in the world by implementing the most recent medical technologies to treatment procedures.

Find more details and information about Vera Clinic at https://www.veraclinic.net/.

