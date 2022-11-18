Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sampo Oyj on Nasdaq Stockholm (171/22)

On request of Sampo Oyj, company registration number 0142213-3, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from November 22, 2022. Sampo Oyj's A-shares are today listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and the company will list Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm. Please see prospectus pages 34-40 for the terms and conditions of the SDRs. As per today's date the company has a total of 533,261,531 shares of which 533,061,351 A-shares and 200,000 B-shares. Short Name: SAMPO SDB ------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0018768707 ------------------------------------------ Order book id: 275003 ------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------ Segment: Large cap ------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials --------------------------------- Supersector code: 3030 Insurance --------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.