Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Special Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
18.11.22
10:14 Uhr
47,560 Euro
+0,410
+0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,62047,91017:37
47,70047,84017:37
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2022 | 16:05
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sampo Oyj on Nasdaq Stockholm (171/22)

On request of Sampo Oyj, company registration number 0142213-3, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) for
trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from November 22, 2022. Sampo Oyj's
A-shares are today listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and the company will list Swedish
Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm. Please see prospectus pages 34-40 for
the terms and conditions of the SDRs. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 533,261,531 shares of which
533,061,351 A-shares and 200,000 B-shares. 

Short Name:    SAMPO SDB        
------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:    SE0018768707      
------------------------------------------
Order book id:  275003         
------------------------------------------
Clearing:     CCP Cleared       
------------------------------------------
Segment:     Large cap        
------------------------------------------
Market segment:  STO Equities CCP/182  
------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------
MIC:       XSTO          
------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials 
---------------------------------
Supersector code: 3030 Insurance
---------------------------------





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
SAMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.