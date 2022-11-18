Triller Wins Landmark Case Relating to The Piracy of Triller's Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren PPV Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / In August of last year Triller threw a record breaking PPV event, Jake Paul's first headline boxing event, Paul vs. Askren. Shortly after Triller learned that over 2 Million individuals in the United States watched the fight through illegally pirated streams from such streaming sites like FilmDaily.com, AccessTVPro.co, Online2Livestream.us, Crackstreamslive.com and eight other similar sites who Triller believes violated its copyright of the match by copying and streaming the event and, in some cases, turned a profit by charging viewers via services like PayPal for access to the video. Most of the illegal broadcast was done by way of Youtube and Google.

Unfortunately, to date, sites such as Youtube are not held responsible for facilitating these illegal streams, rather the burden falls on the companies like Triller to pursue a long, expensive and arduous legal process. Triller did not and will not waiver and yesterday a judgement was awarded in the United States District Court -Central Court of California -against Arvin De La Santos for $150,000 in damages for its Broadcasting of the event on its Youtube channel YourEXTRA.

"This is the first victory in helping stop what is nothing more than pure and simple theft, but certainly not the last" said a spokesperson for Triller.

"What we hope to help people understand is that when we (or any company) puts on an event the PPV is the product. Stealing it is no different than breaking into a store and stealing a $50 watch, except in this case they are stealing 2 million of them" he continued.

Events of this magnitude can cost up to or north of $100 Million dollars and if piracy is not stopped, eventually it is not just the companies who will suffer but the customers, as at some point they will longer be financially feasible to put on, unless piracy is stopped. 2 million illegal views is equal to over $100 Million dollars of stollen product.

Triller still has a number of pending cases against other pirates. "We are glad that were able to bring due justice and hopefully this win highlights the very real stakes for those involved in piracy. We aren't forcing anyone to watch our PPV, just as no one is forcing anyone to buy a watch, but like there are consequences for stealing a watch versus paying for it, pirating a PPV should, and hopefully is starting to, have similar consequences."

ABOUT TRILLER: Triller has recently filed an S1 to be publicly listed under the ticker symbol:" 'ILLR'. Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform; combat sports brands Triller Fight Club, Triad Combat and BKFC; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE.tv, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service; Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences; Fangage, a platform for creators to engage fans and monetize content and Julius, a platform for brands and agencies to harness creators for social engagement and social commerce.

