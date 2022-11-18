Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Enrollify, an innovative technology company is democratizing access to the tools, recipes, and people needed for health and benefits agencies and their clients. Enrollify aims to reimagine the way employees are supported through one of the most complicated and frustrating exercises they go through each year- benefits open enrollment.

CEO and Founder, Adam Michaels declares, "It's unlikely someone would spend twenty thousand dollars on technology and appliances for a house and then attempt to install using only a web portal and a handbook. Instead, they would rely on expert support for installation and explanation. Why should benefits be any different? Why should employees have to go at it alone?"

With a recipe designed to amplify corporate narratives and increase engagement, Enrollify's integrated solution matches employees with one of their more than 4,000 credentialed subject matter experts. This growing community - known as Benefit Gurus - provides empathetic decision support as part of what they call a new category of opportunity.

As businesses throughout the United States wrestle with a difficult and growing job market, there is a growing need for what Enrollify CEO and founder Adam Michaels calls "a people-centric and product-agnostic solution that is designed to help employees feel cared for and supported- leaving them confident in their elections and satisfied in the process."





Enrollify

Rather than disintermediating legacy distribution and eliminating people, Enrollify's platform aims to remove systemic friction, create operational efficiency, and put the human element back into human resources to improve employee experience and overall outcomes.

As a result, of the 845,000 employees that were served in 2021-2022, 94 percent of employees rated their experience as 5 stars.

While repairing a broken benefits delivery system is an ambitious goal, Enrollify already appreciates several enterprise relationships with top worksite insurance carriers and is now rapidly expanding across the country through regional and national H&B agencies and enrollment firms. In doing so they are creating opportunities for their benefits gurus and look to grow to 10,000 by the end of 2023 while helping more than 1M employees.

