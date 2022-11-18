Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.11.2022 | 16:34
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 18

BlackRock Latin American Trust plc

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCraig Cleland
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
b)LEIUK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10c each (shares)



GB0005058408
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.69762,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2022-11-18
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
