London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - International sociocultural initiative and think-tank BE OPEN announces the launch of Better Energy by Design, an international design competition. It is open to all students, graduates and young professionals who specialise in the fields of art, design, architecture and media globally. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for the more prosperous and sustainable future, and the focus of the competition is the United Nations' SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN explains the objective of the project: "The series of competitions that BE OPEN has organised to focus on the SDG agenda is an efficient way of inspiring creation of innovative ideas and attracting potential partners in the energy sector who are able to bring these ideas to life. This competition raises awareness of SDG7 and can contribute to achieving it via recognizing, showcasing and promoting the best design ideas and their creators."

Achievement of SDG7 is impossible without ensuring that a growing number of households, communities and production companies use green energy technologies. Therefore participants of Better Energy by Design are asked to reflect on "What can be done to prompt breakthrough of clean energy technologies into our lives?"

Projects for the competition must relate to one of the following submission categories: Powered by Renewables, Save More Energy, Reducing Energy Gap.

BE OPEN will reward the best work with the monetary prizes as well as honorary mentions. The international jury will select top 50 honourable mentions, then decide amongst the strongest submissions and name the winners of the First, Second and Third Prizes out of all submissions.

The Founder's Choice prize is allocated by the Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina who will select the awardee out of 50 honourable mentions. The Public Vote prize winner will be decided upon by the majority of votes in an online open vote from 50 honorary mentions.

BE OPEN strongly believes that creativity is integral in the shift to sustainable existence. To attain the UN SDGs it is imperative to think out of box, employ creative thinking - design thinking - and creative action. This is year four of BE OPEN's involvement with competition programmes that collect ideas and projects to advance the United Nations' Sustainable Goals (SDG). Previous programmes focused on SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production and SDG2: Zero Hunger.

More about BE OPEN at https://beopenfuture.com.

More about the compatition at https://designbetterenergy.com/.

