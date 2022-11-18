The "Global Submarine Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The submarine market is poised to grow by $8.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. This report on the submarine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing arms race among countries.
The submarine market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's submarine market is segmented as below:
By Type
- SSN
- SSBN
- SSK
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the multi-mission submarines as one of the prime reasons driving the submarine market growth during the next few years. Also, collaborative programs and the integration of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on the submarine market covers the following areas:
- Submarine market sizing
- Submarine market forecast
- Submarine market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Type
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
