The "Global Submarine Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The submarine market is poised to grow by $8.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. This report on the submarine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing arms race among countries.

The submarine market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's submarine market is segmented as below:

By Type

SSN

SSBN

SSK

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the multi-mission submarines as one of the prime reasons driving the submarine market growth during the next few years. Also, collaborative programs and the integration of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on the submarine market covers the following areas:

Submarine market sizing

Submarine market forecast

Submarine market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ASC Pty Ltd.

BAE Systems Plc

China Shipbuilding Industry Corp.

DSME Co. Ltd.

Fincantieri Spa

General Dynamics Corp.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Naval Group

Navantia SA

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Saab AB

The Boeing Co.

thyssenkrupp AG

United Shipbuilding Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmircf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005419/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900