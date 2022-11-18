The leading cybersecurity company is named one of the Deloitte Fast 50 2022 after achieving 1,665% revenue growth since 2018

Red Sift has been named the UK's 24th Fastest-Growing Company in the Deloitte Fast 50 2022. The accolade is awarded to Red Sift based on its impressive 1,665% revenue growth since 2018. Having previously been pinned as a Deloitte Rising star, this is an excellent indicator of the cybersecurity company's upward trajectory.

Alongside revenue growth, Red Sift has seen exponential acceleration within the last twelve months, having raised $54 million in Series B funding, launched brand impersonation protection application OnDOMAIN, and acquired ASM innovator Hardenize, enabling them to offer an advanced network perimeter monitoring solution.

"I'm delighted that Red Sift has been recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK by Deloitte. Having recently acquired Hardenize, this is an incredibly exciting time for Red Sift, and it's excellent to be acknowledged by one of the UK's foremost technology awards programmes," said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. "This puts us in excellent stead as we continue to grow and provide gold-standard cybersecurity solutions for global organizations such as Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, TUI, and top global law firms."

The UK Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology awards programs. Now in its twenty-fifth successful year, it is an acknowledgment of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. The ranking is based on revenue growth over the last four years.

About Red Sift

Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves for the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover threats within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities, Red Sift provides organizations with the tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005449/en/

Contacts:

PR: Emily Townsend

fama PR for Red Sift

e: redsift@famapr.com