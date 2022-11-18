IamFire Plc - Fundraising of £3.5m

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMAFIRE PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire plc" or the "Company")

Placing and Subscription to raise £3.5 million

Issue of Warrants to Advisors

Total Voting Rights

IamFire plc is pleased to announce that it has raised £3,500,000 before expenses through a placing ("Placing") and subscription ("Subscription") for an aggregate of 140,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each at 2.5 pence per share.

In connection with the Placing, IamFire has entered into a Placing Agreement ("Placing Agreement") with Tennyson Securities ("Tennyson") pursuant to which Tennyson has placed 58,000,000 New Ordinary Shares with institutional and other investors ("Placing Shares").

In addition, the Company has received applications to subscribe for a further 82,000,000 New Ordinary Shares from a range of investors ("Subscription Shares").

The Placing and Subscription are conditional, inter alia, on admission of the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares (together the "New Ordinary Shares") to trading on AQSE Growth Market ("Admission").

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market and this is expected to occur on or around 24 November 2022.

Under the terms of the Placing Agreement IamFire plc has granted advisors 7,832,800 warrants with an exercise price of 2.5p per ordinary share and a life to expiry of 5 years from the date of Admission.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, IamFire plc's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 345,347,350 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company, and following Admission, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The New Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

