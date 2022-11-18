Germany has decided to build its first green ammonia import terminal in Hamburg, in collaboration with Air Products. Egypt, meanwhile, has signed $85 billion of hydrogen framework agreements.The German government has decided to collaborate with the private sector on the construction of an import terminal for green ammonia in Hamburg. From 2026, the terminal will import green ammonia from Saudi Arabia. Air Products will produce the ammonia and distribute it to end users in Germany, mostly for conversion into hydrogen. "[This] is a strong signal for the entire hydrogen market in Germany and Europe," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...