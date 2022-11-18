Anzeige
Freitag, 18.11.2022
WKN: A0YERL ISIN: US5218652049 Ticker-Symbol: LE6N 
Frankfurt
18.11.22
16:07 Uhr
139,00 Euro
+6,00
+4,51 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
18.11.2022 | 14:00
Lear Corporation: Lear Acquires Industry 4.0 Specialist InTouch Automation

InTouch automates complex testing process in seating assembly

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced the strategic acquisition of InTouch Automation, a supplier of Industry 4.0 technologies and complex automated testing equipment critical in the production of automotive seats.

InTouch's product portfolio fits with Lear's Industry 4.0 strategy of implementing technologies designed to automate the testing and validation of components and finished seats. These high-tech solutions also give Lear a greater ability to collect and analyze real-time data while standardizing testing procedures throughout its just-in-time (JIT) seating production process.

"This acquisition is another step in increasing Lear's automation and manufacturing flexibility," said Frank Orsini , Lear Executive Vice President and President, Seating. "We welcome InTouch employees and their impressive legacy of excellence in innovation, quality and safety to the Lear family."

InTouch, founded in 2006, is privately owned and based in Novi, Mich. Key products include End of Line (EOL) testing equipment for complete seats, in-process testing equipment for JIT seating, automation of EOL testing, industrial multi-use seat connectors and autodocking.

About Lear Corporation
Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan , serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

© 2022 PR Newswire
